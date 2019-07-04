Technology News
Lenovo Z6 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Z6 will go on sale in China on July 9

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 14:28 IST
Lenovo Z6 comes in multiple variants

Highlights
  • Lenovo Z6 is priced in China starting at CNY 1,899
  • Lenovo Z6 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The phone will be sold in a Blue colour option

The Lenovo Z6 has now been launched in China. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 730 SoC, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Lenovo Z6 Pro and Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition have already been launched in China earlier in the year, and now the Lenovo Z6 has been added to the mix. The triple rear camera setup on the Lenovo Z6 comes with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor.

Lenovo Z6 price

The Lenovo Z6 comes in multiple variants, and its price starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will go on sale in a single Blue colour option on July 9 in China.

As for design, the Lenovo Z6 sports a waterdrop-style notch up front with a slight chin at the bottom, a triple rear camera setup at the back aligned vertically.

Lenovo Z6 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Lenovo Z6 runs on Android Pie based on ZIUI 11. It features a 6.39-inch OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93.1 screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

As for the camera, the Lenovo Z6 sports a triple rear camera setup with a primary 24megapixel lens with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 8x hybrid zoom, and a 5-megapixel tertiary lens for depth effects. Up front, there is also a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chatting.

It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The Lenovo Z6 measures 157x74.5x7.97mm and weighs 159 grams.

Comments

