Lenovo Z6 Pro is set to launch on April 23, and ahead of the unveil, the phone is up for reservation in China. The company is taking pre-orders of the phone ahead of the event next week, and the reservation pages have revealed the design of the phone as well. The phone is seen to sport a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel AI camera, and a gradient back panel. A promotional video and a slew of posters were also shared by VP Chang Cheng ahead of the launch confirming specifications like the Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro is up for pre-orders on the official China site and JD.com. The reservation pages reveal specifications like a 4,000mAh gaming-grade battery, 2.9-micron pixel size, six-axis OIS, a 125-degree wide-angle lens, 2.39cm Super Macro mode, the Snapdragon 855 SoC. A 6.39-inch display is also listed, as are 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM models.

The reservation pages of the Lenovo Z6 Pro also confirm that the phone will sport a red and black glossy gradient back panel and a quad camera setup. All the four lenses are aligned vertically, but one lens is slightly aloof from the other three lenses and may be an auxiliary one. While it is good to see the Lenovo Z6 Pro equipped with so many lenses, it does confirm that all the past teasers were misleading. They all seemed to give the illusion that the Lenovo Z6 Pro only had one lens at the back.

Cheng has shared a slew of posters on Weibo as well confirming that the Lenovo Z6 Pro will have a Snapdragon 855 processor, pack a 4,000mAh battery, have a large 2.9-micron pixel size, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and PC level liquid cooling system. The executive has also shared a video teaser confirming the quad camera setup once again, and a 48-megapixel sensor as well.

Cheng has also shared a screenshot from AnTuTu of a model number L78051 that reached a score of 403,077. This is quite impressive, but it remains to be seen whether the Z6 Pro is the monster of a device Lenovo is painting it to be.