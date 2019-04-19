Technology News

Lenovo Z6 Pro Live Image Leaked Ahead of April 23 Launch

, 19 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Z6 Pro Live Image Leaked Ahead of April 23 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ IT Station

Lenovo Z6 Pro live image leaks before its April 23 launch

Highlights

Lenovo Z6 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

It will have a quad-camera setup and house a 4000mAh battery

It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner

Lenovo Z6 Pro is scheduled to be launched at an event on April 23, but leaks about the smartphone are still pouring in. The latest leak to surface is a photograph of the back of the device. From the image, it looks like the back of the device is made out of glass but specific details about it are still unknown. The back does sport the quad-camera setup at the back which was earlier revealed in reservation pages. Also seen in the image is the gradient finish on the back which is finished in black and red.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro has three cameras arranged in a module while the fourth one is placed below this module. The new photo leak surfaced on Weibo. Based on the details available on the official website, the Lenovo Z6 Pro will sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor and is said to have a 2.9-micron pixel size. One of the cameras in the quad-camera setup is a super wide-angle with a 125-degree field-of-view. It also mentions that the device will be capable of 2.39cm super macros. The website also lists eight-axis OIS, six-axis gyroscope anti-shake as well as PDAF and AI rapid focus. The LED flash is next to the camera module and has Hyper Video written next to it which Lenovo has been teasing for a while now.

The device doesn't have a fingerprint scanner at the back, and the company has confirmed the smartphone will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. Based on pre-order listings on JD.com and the official website the Z6 Pro is said to sport a 4,000mAh gaming-grade battery, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC with PC level liquid cooling system. The pre-order listing lists 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants of the device. It is also expected to have 5G support.

Lenovo VP Chang Cheng has posted multiple teasers about this device on Weibo and has also posted a screenshot from AnTuTu of the Lenovo Z6 Pro which has scored an impressive 403,077 points. The device is scheduled to launch on April 23, so we will have more details as well as the price of the Lenovo Z6 Pro very soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Apple-Qualcomm Case: Apple Reportedly Paid Almost $6 Billion to Settle Dispute
Microsoft Acquires Express Logic to Push IoT Dream
Lenovo Z6 Pro Live Image Leaked Ahead of April 23 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Pixel 3 Owner Asks for Refund, Gets 10 Replacement Phones Instead: Report
  2. Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  3. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  4. Flipkart to Offer Discounted Complete Mobile Protection in Sale Next Week
  5. Vodafone Offers Unlimited Calls for 365 Days With New Rs. 999 Recharge
  6. All You Need to Know About Avengers: Endgame and the Future of MCU
  7. Hotstar Premium Monthly Subscription Price Hiked
  8. Indian Student Destroys 59 University Computers With a 'Killer USB Drive’
  9. Honor 20 Pro Image Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Periscope Sensor
  10. Lcare Watch Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.