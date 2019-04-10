Technology News

Lenovo Z6 Pro Launch Set for April 23, Company Confirms

, 10 April 2019
Photo Credit: Weibo

Lenovo Z6 Pro is touted to support Hyper Videos

Highlights

Lenovo Z6 Pro launch date announced in China on Weibo

The phone is set to launch on April 23, will support Hyper Videos

Past teasers confirm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 5G support

Lenovo Z6 Pro is launching later this month. After confirming that the Lenovo Z6 Pro flagship will launch in China in April, the company has now announced that the product launch will be held on April 23 in Beijing. The company has taken to Weibo to tease the Lenovo Z6 Pro's Hyper Video feature, while also confirming the launch date. According to the post, the event is set to take place in Beijing, but the time and place of the Lenovo Z6 Pro event is yet to be revealed.

The latest Weibo post from Lenovo Mobiles confirms that Lenovo Z6 Pro launch event for April 23 in Beijing. The teaser poster shared alongside, again reiterates the integration of Hyper Video, a feature that hasn't been detailed much. The phone is touted to sport a ‘Hyper Vision' camera at the back that will make the phone capable of capturing ‘Hyper Videos'.

Past teasers have confirmed that the Lenovo Z6 Pro will be powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 85 processor, and come with support for 5G connectivity. A recent Weibo post from Lenovo VP Chang Cheng even indicated that the phone will be capable of producing 100-megapixel images. The upcoming Lenovo Z6 Pro smartphone is expected to be the successor to the Lenovo Z5 Pro that was launched in November last year.

At MWC 2019, Cheng confirmed that the Lenovo Z6 Pro will launch in June. We speculate that the phone to be unveiled on April 23, but pricing and availability details should only be announced in June.

Earlier, Lenovo had claimed that the Lenovo Z6 Pro will launch in March-end, but that didn't happen. Instead, the company just rolled out another teaser hinting at 100-megapixel image production prowess. We recommend you don't hold your breath for the April 23 launch event either. Be sure to hear from us if Lenovo decides to hold its promise this time.

Comments

