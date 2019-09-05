Technology News
loading

Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Smartphones Launched in India: Price Specifications

Lenovo Z6 Pro features a 6.39-inch display, is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, and has a quad rear camera setup at the back.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 13:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Smartphones Launched in India: Price Specifications

Lenovo Z6 Pro offers up to 512GB onboard storage

Highlights
  • Lenovo Z6 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 33,999
  • Lenovo K10 Note is price in India starting at Rs. 13,999
  • Lenovo A6 Note is priced in India at Rs. 7,999

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, and Lenovo A6 Note smartphones have been launched in India. The Lenovo Z6 Pro is a flagship-grade phone that was first unveiled in April this year and has now arrived in the Indian market. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with DC Dimming support, is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, and has a quad rear camera setup at the back. The budget-friendly Lenovo A6 Note is equipped with a dual camera setup at the back, while the Lenovo K10 Note is seen to sport triple rear cameras.

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, and Lenovo A6 Note price in India, availability

Lenovo Z6 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 33,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available in a single Black colour option, and will go on sale on Flipkart from September 11.

The Lenovo K10 Note price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Both the variants will be available on Flipkart from September 16. The phone will go on sale in a single Knight Black colour option.

Lastly, the Lenovo A6 Note price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone will be available on Flipkart from September 11. It will be offered in two colour options – Black and Blue. Launch offers on all the three phones include cashback of up to Rs. 2,200 and extra data benefit for Jio subscribers.

Lenovo Z6 Pro specifications

Lenovo Z6 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with support for DC dimming and HDR 10. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor, which comes with increase fingerprint recognition area, faster unlock support, and ability to even detect wet fingers. Face unlock support has also been added.

Lenovo Z6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and 8GB of RAM. Lenovo has also added PC-grade Coldfront liquid cooling system in the Z6 Pro for better heat dissipation and management.

On the imaging front, which is one of the key features of the Lenovo Z6 Pro, the smartphone comes with an AI-powered quad-camera setup with dual-LED flash. The camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle-lens, 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. ToF (Time of Flight) camera as well as PDAF sensor have been included as well. The company has also packed optical image stabilisation and a number of AI-powered camera features in the phone like Super Night Scene, Super Macro, Super Wide Angle, Super Body, and Dual Scene. It also comes with the Hyper Video and Video Log features. Additionally, the new Lenovo phone packs a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Further, the phone features up to 128GB of onboard storage. Among the connectivity options, Lenovo has added 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-frequency GPS, a USB Type-C port. The phone also supports LDAC, AAC, and aptX HD audio codecs as well as Dolby Atmos. Lastly, there is a 4,000mAh battery onboard, which supports 27W fast charging as well as reverse charging.

Lenovo K10 Note specifications

The Lenovo K10 Note sports a 6.3 full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450nits of brightness, and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage options include 64GB and 128GB.

lenovok10note main Lenovo K10 Note

Lenovo K10 Note

Coming to the optics, the Lenovo K10 Note sports a triple rear camera setup with a – 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 8-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture, and a tertiary 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

The phone packs a 4,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a 18W charger bundled inside the box. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and more. The Lenovo K10 Note measures at 156.6x74.3x7.88mm and weighs 164 grams. The phone supports a rear fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo A6 Note specifications

The dual-SIM Lenovo A6 Note comes with a 6.09-inch HD+ screen with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM.

lenovoa6note main Lenovo A6 Note

Lenovo A6 Note

On the imaging front, there are two camera on the back – one 13-megapixel main sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor as well. Up front, there is a single 5-megapixel selfie camera with five beauty modes.

The Lenovo A6 Note offers 32GB of internal storage, packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging and a 10W charger bundled inside. The company touts up to 40 hours of talk-time on the phone, and 426 hours of standby time. Among other specifications, the Lenovo A6 Note will come with a rear fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock support, and a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Lenovo A6 Note

Lenovo A6 Note

Display6.09-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid
Lenovo K10 Note

Lenovo K10 Note

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4050mAh
OSAndroid
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo Z6 Pro Price in India, Lenovo Z6 Pro Specifications, Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo K10 Note Price in India, Lenovo K10 Note Specifications, Lenovo A6 Note, Lenovo A6 Note Price in India, Lenovo A6 Note Specifications, Lenovo, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Acer ConceptD Pro Series, Predator Triton 300, Swift 5 Laptops, New Chromebooks Launched at IFA 2019
Apple's Largest Store in Japan to Open on Saturday in Tokyo
Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Smartphones Launched in India: Price Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
  2. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  5. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  9. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander Completes Second De-Orbiting Move: ISRO
  10. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE Successor May Be Launched in 2020 for Emerging Markets: Report
  2. The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Reveals Release Date in New Trailer for Manoj Bajpayee-Led Series
  3. Apple's Largest Store in Japan to Open on Saturday in Tokyo
  4. Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Smartphones Launched in India: Price Specifications
  5. Acer ConceptD Pro Series, Predator Triton 300, Swift 5 Laptops, New Chromebooks Launched at IFA 2019
  6. Asus Launches New ProArt Series Desktop, Laptop, Monitor; Teases Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display: IFA 2019
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
  8. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Casts Will Poulter in the Lead: Report
  9. WhatsApp Testing Audio Playback Feature in Notifications on iOS: Report
  10. Facebook Users' Phone Numbers Exposed in Online Database, Nearly Half a Billion of Them: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.