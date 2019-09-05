Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, and Lenovo A6 Note smartphones have been launched in India. The Lenovo Z6 Pro is a flagship-grade phone that was first unveiled in April this year and has now arrived in the Indian market. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with DC Dimming support, is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, and has a quad rear camera setup at the back. The budget-friendly Lenovo A6 Note is equipped with a dual camera setup at the back, while the Lenovo K10 Note is seen to sport triple rear cameras.

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, and Lenovo A6 Note price in India, availability

Lenovo Z6 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 33,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available in a single Black colour option, and will go on sale on Flipkart from September 11.

The Lenovo K10 Note price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Both the variants will be available on Flipkart from September 16. The phone will go on sale in a single Knight Black colour option.

Lastly, the Lenovo A6 Note price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone will be available on Flipkart from September 11. It will be offered in two colour options – Black and Blue. Launch offers on all the three phones include cashback of up to Rs. 2,200 and extra data benefit for Jio subscribers.

Lenovo Z6 Pro specifications

Lenovo Z6 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with support for DC dimming and HDR 10. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor, which comes with increase fingerprint recognition area, faster unlock support, and ability to even detect wet fingers. Face unlock support has also been added.

Lenovo Z6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and 8GB of RAM. Lenovo has also added PC-grade Coldfront liquid cooling system in the Z6 Pro for better heat dissipation and management.

On the imaging front, which is one of the key features of the Lenovo Z6 Pro, the smartphone comes with an AI-powered quad-camera setup with dual-LED flash. The camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle-lens, 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. ToF (Time of Flight) camera as well as PDAF sensor have been included as well. The company has also packed optical image stabilisation and a number of AI-powered camera features in the phone like Super Night Scene, Super Macro, Super Wide Angle, Super Body, and Dual Scene. It also comes with the Hyper Video and Video Log features. Additionally, the new Lenovo phone packs a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Further, the phone features up to 128GB of onboard storage. Among the connectivity options, Lenovo has added 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-frequency GPS, a USB Type-C port. The phone also supports LDAC, AAC, and aptX HD audio codecs as well as Dolby Atmos. Lastly, there is a 4,000mAh battery onboard, which supports 27W fast charging as well as reverse charging.

Lenovo K10 Note specifications

The Lenovo K10 Note sports a 6.3 full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450nits of brightness, and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage options include 64GB and 128GB.

Lenovo K10 Note

Coming to the optics, the Lenovo K10 Note sports a triple rear camera setup with a – 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 8-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture, and a tertiary 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

The phone packs a 4,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a 18W charger bundled inside the box. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and more. The Lenovo K10 Note measures at 156.6x74.3x7.88mm and weighs 164 grams. The phone supports a rear fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo A6 Note specifications

The dual-SIM Lenovo A6 Note comes with a 6.09-inch HD+ screen with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM.

Lenovo A6 Note

On the imaging front, there are two camera on the back – one 13-megapixel main sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor as well. Up front, there is a single 5-megapixel selfie camera with five beauty modes.

The Lenovo A6 Note offers 32GB of internal storage, packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging and a 10W charger bundled inside. The company touts up to 40 hours of talk-time on the phone, and 426 hours of standby time. Among other specifications, the Lenovo A6 Note will come with a rear fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock support, and a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).