Lenovo Z6 Pro and Lenovo A6 Note smartphones are now available for purchase in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has started selling the two new phones via its e-retail partner Flipkart in the country. Both smartphones went on sale at 12pm (noon) today and are not being offered via a flash sale mode, so you can order them as and when you want. While the Lenovo Z6 Pro is the company's flagship phone, the Lenovo A6 Note will cater to the entry-level consumers.

Lenovo Z6 Pro, A6 Note price in India, Sale offers

Lenovo Z6 Pro price is set at Rs. 33,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the Lenovo A6 Note carries a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for the lone 3GB + 32GB model. Lenovo Z6 Pro is being offered in Black colour and the A6 Note can be purchased in Black or Blue colours. According to Lenovo, the Z6 Pro and A6 Note buyers will get a cashback of up to Rs. 2,200 and extra data benefits from Reliance Jio. The Jio cashback will be provided in the form of vouchers. Additionally, Flipkart has listed a number of banking offers for both phones, including 5 percent cashback when using HDFC Bank credit cards or Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Lenovo Z6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo Z6 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11 on top. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with DC dimming, HDR 10, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Lenovo Z6 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with an AI-powered quad-camera setup with dual-LED flash. The camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle-lens, 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Additionally, the new Lenovo phone packs a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Further, the phone features up to 128GB of onboard storage. Lastly, there is a 4,000mAh battery onboard, which supports 27W fast charging as well as reverse charging.

Lenovo A6 Note specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo A6 Note runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.09-inch HD+ screen. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. The Lenovo A6 Note also offers 32GB of internal storage and includes a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

In terms of the camera capabilities, there are two cameras on the back – one 13-megapixel main shooter and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. Up front, there is a single 5-megapixel selfie camera. Among other specifications, the Lenovo A6 Note features a rear fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock support, and a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).