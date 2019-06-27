Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai. The new smartphone comes as a 5G variant of the Lenovo Z6 Pro and includes Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 modem to support the next-generation wireless network. Key specifications of the Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition include a full-HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery. Alongside the Z6 Pro 5G Edition, Lenovo at MWC Shanghai has showcased a new laptop that is touted to be the "world's first 5G laptop".

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition specifications

The Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC along with Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The latest modem brings support for 5G networks alongside supporting existing 4G LTE and previous-generation networks. Further, Lenovo has provided a new back panel on the Z6 Pro 5G Edition that appears to have a transparent design. There might just be a sticker on top of the back panel to mimic the internals -- just as the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

Apart from the 5G modem and the new back panel, the specifications and design of the Z6 Pro 5G Edition are identical to that of the Lenovo Z6 Pro, which was launched back in April. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

To recall, the Lenovo Z6 Pro debuted with DC dimming and HDR 10 support, in-display fingerprint sensor, and face unlock functionality. The smartphone is also powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. Additionally, there is a PC-grade Coldfront liquid cooling system for better heat dissipation and management.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro flaunts a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle-lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. The camera setup is also paired with a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor and PDAF support. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Lenovo Z6 Pro has up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-frequency GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, there is 27W fast charging support and a reverse charging feature that work with the built-in 4,000mAh battery.

Notably, Lenovo hasn't revealed the price and availability schedule of the Z6 Pro 5G Edition. The regular Z6 Pro, however, retails in China with a starting price of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Lenovo 5G laptop specifications

Aside from the Z6 Pro 5G Edition, Lenovo at MWC Shanghai 2019 unveiled its 5G laptop that is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx SoC clocked at 2.75GHz. There is a Snapdragon X55 modem to support 5G networks. Besides, the laptop carries a 14-inch display.

Lenovo 5G laptop comes with a 14-inch display

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chang Cheng

Lenovo VP Chang Cheng in a Weibo claimed that the new model by the company is the world's first 5G laptop. Its price and release date are yet to be announced, though. Moreover, a prototype of the 5G laptop was showcased by Lenovo and Qualcomm at Computex 2019 last month.

Lenovo has tied up with telecom operator China Unicom to build new 5G solutions. The company has also promised to bring a slew of 5G terminals, including 5G mobile phones, computers, and IoT devices in the coming future to expand the 5G use cases in China over time.