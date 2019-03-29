Technology News

Lenovo Z6 Pro May Be Able to Produce 100-Megapixel Images, VP Reportedly Hints

, 29 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Z6 Pro May Be Able to Produce 100-Megapixel Images, VP Reportedly Hints

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chang Cheng

Lenovo Z6 Pro camera is expected to feature hyper video and super macro abilities

Highlights

  • Lenovo Z6 Pro teaser hints at 100-megapixel images
  • Phone to come with a new hyper video feature
  • Lenovo Z6 Pro teaser video shows off super macro feature as well

Lenovo Z6 Pro's camera may be capable of producing 100-megapixel images, VP Chang Cheng has reportedly teased. Cheng has posted about the Z6 Pro using a Chinese hashtag which translates to a billion pixels, which in return calculates to 1000-megapixels. Of course, we've seen Chinese companies write numbers rather differently, and a popular Chinese tech publication claims it in fact means 100 million pixels. This comes weeks after Qualcomm announced that its processors already come with support for images with more than 100-megapixel resolution. Such a feature is possible if the phone is able to combine multiple shots of a single frame and make one large photo. The Lenovo Z6 Pro is expected to be launched in June this year. 

Lenovo Z6 Pro camera features (expected)

Cheng's post on Weibo was spotted first by IT Home. While teasing the Lenovo Z6 Pro's Hyper Video feature, he uses a hashtag that translates to "billion level pixels" in the post. IT Home claims the hashtag translates to 100 million pixels or 100-megapixels. This leads up to the speculation that the phone may produce large images, but of course, this is not the first time the company has talked about moving "beyond 100-megapixel" for the Z6 Pro, and we'll have to wait and see that this translates to.
Though, with Cheng's tendency to make exaggerated claims, this could just be another misleading caption from Cheng, and no such feature will be integrated into the Z6 Pro. Cheng has also posted another video teasing at the phone's hyper video and super macro abilities. The video is posted on his Weibo account.

There's little that is known about the Z6 Pro, when it comes to specifications. The Z6 Pro is expected to come with 5G support but it is speculated that a non-5G variant of the Z6 Pro soon after. Lenovo hasn't mentioned any details with respect to the processor powering the smartphone. It could most likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, similar to the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT that was launched in December last year, and have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro is set to be made available in June. An announcement was expected today, but right now, it looks like Cheng's teaser is all we're getting.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo Z6 Pro Features, Lenovo Z6 Pro Price, Lenovo Z6 Pro Specifications, Lenovo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
PlayStation VR Sales Hit 4.2 Million Worldwide: Sony
All Halo: The Master Chief Collection PC Games to Release in 2019
Lenovo Z6 Pro May Be Able to Produce 100-Megapixel Images, VP Reportedly Hints
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  3. Nokia 7 Plus, 7.1, 6.1 Plus, 6.1 Receiving March Security Patch: Reports
  4. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to Go on Sale in India on April 4 at Rs. 2,999
  5. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  6. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Play Plan for GigaFiber Users
  7. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Review
  10. Lenovo Z6 Pro May Produce 100-Megapixel Images, VP Reportedly Hints
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.