Lenovo Z5s With Triple Rear Camera Setup to Launch December 18, VP 'Confirms'

After the launch of the Lenovo Z5 Pro last month, the company has been teasing the launch of the Lenovo Z5s smartphone in China. As is the tradition, Lenovo VP Chang Cheng has been posting teasers on Weibo, and earlier he claimed that the smartphone would launch on Decmeber 6. But when the day arrived, the executive instead posted anther photo on the social platform announcing that the launch of the Lenovo Z5s will be on December 18.

Cheng has posted two teasers on Weibo, both claiming that the Lenovo Z5s will launch on December 18 in China. The posters confirm that the smartphone will sport a triple camera setup at the back aligned vertically. This is different from the Lenovo Z5 Pro launched recently, which sports a dual camera setup at the back situated in the centre, and dual front sensors, which are hidden behind the slider mechanism. The Lenovo Z5s teasers reveal little else of the device, apart from its back camera design. As mentioned, Cheng had earlier suggested on Weibo that the Lenovo Z5s would launch on December 6.

There was a TENAA listing for Lenovo L78071 that had surfaced briefly last month and in the listing the smartphone was shown to feature a triple camera setup. This Lenovo L78071 was later confirmed by Cheng to be the Lenovo Z5s that is now launching on December 18. The TENAA listing suggests that the smartphone will sport a 6.3-inch waterdrop-shaped notch display, 156.7x74.5x7.8mm dimensions, a triple camera setup, a metal finish on the back, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Photo Credit: TENAA

Because it's Lenovo, we recommend you take all leaks and even Cheng's teasers with a pinch of salt, until official details are out.