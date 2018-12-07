NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lenovo Z5s With Triple Rear Camera Setup to Launch December 18, VP 'Confirms'

, 07 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Z5s With Triple Rear Camera Setup to Launch December 18, VP 'Confirms'

Lenovo Z5s teaser poster published by VP Chang Cheng

Highlights

  • Lenovo Z5s is going to sport triple rear cameras
  • VP Chang Cheng confirms it will launch on December 18
  • TENAA listing had suggested it will sport a rear fingerprint sensor

After the launch of the Lenovo Z5 Pro last month, the company has been teasing the launch of the Lenovo Z5s smartphone in China. As is the tradition, Lenovo VP Chang Cheng has been posting teasers on Weibo, and earlier he claimed that the smartphone would launch on Decmeber 6. But when the day arrived, the executive instead posted anther photo on the social platform announcing that the launch of the Lenovo Z5s will be on December 18.

Cheng has posted two teasers on Weibo, both claiming that the Lenovo Z5s will launch on December 18 in China. The posters confirm that the smartphone will sport a triple camera setup at the back aligned vertically. This is different from the Lenovo Z5 Pro launched recently, which sports a dual camera setup at the back situated in the centre, and dual front sensors, which are hidden behind the slider mechanism. The Lenovo Z5s teasers reveal little else of the device, apart from its back camera design. As mentioned, Cheng had earlier suggested on Weibo that the Lenovo Z5s would launch on December 6.

There was a TENAA listing for Lenovo L78071 that had surfaced briefly last month and in the listing the smartphone was shown to feature a triple camera setup. This Lenovo L78071 was later confirmed by Cheng to be the Lenovo Z5s that is now launching on December 18. The TENAA listing suggests that the smartphone will sport a 6.3-inch waterdrop-shaped notch display, 156.7x74.5x7.8mm dimensions, a triple camera setup, a metal finish on the back, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

lenovoz5s tenaa main Lenovo Z5s

Photo Credit: TENAA

Because it's Lenovo, we recommend you take all leaks and even Cheng's teasers with a pinch of salt, until official details are out.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Z5s, Lenovo Z5s Specifications, Lenovo Z5s Launch, Lenovo Z5s Renders
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Award-Winning Game Gone Home Is Now Coming to iOS, Up for Pre-Order
HCL to Buy Notes, BigFix, and Other Software Products From IBM for $1.8 billion
Lenovo Z5s With Triple Rear Camera Setup to Launch December 18, VP 'Confirms'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Sale Goes Live With Deals on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.Com
  2. Oppo R17 Pro Goes on Sale in India
  3. Avengers 4 Trailer Now Looks to Be Set for Friday Release
  4. PUBG PS4 Isn't the Best Way to Play PUBG Right Now, But It'll Do
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Smartphones Go Official
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Specifications, Price Leaked
  8. Moto G7 Specifications and India Launch Details Leaked
  9. Nokia 7.1 With Dual Rear Cameras, HDR Display Goes on Sale in India
  10. OnePlus CEO Provides the First Hint at the Price of Its 5G Phone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.