Lenovo Z5s Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

Lenovo Z5s is all set to launch in China today, at an event at the Lenovo headquarters in Beijing. The smartphone has been hyped up since its first teaser earlier this month. The Lenovo Z5s is confirmed to sport a triple rear camera setup, its colour variants have also been detailed. The smartphone has been teased to run Android 9.0 Pie, and feature over 8GB of RAM, with some rumours tipping 10GB of RAM while others tip 12GB of RAM in the top variant. The Lenovo Z5s has also been teased to feature AI capabilities for its camera, as well as performance good enough for intense gaming sessions. The company will be live streaming the launch, and we've all the details for you here.

Lenovo Z5s launch live stream

Lenovo on it Weibo page on Monday confirmed the Lenovo Z5s launch timing and live stream details The Lenovo Z5s live stream will kick off at 2pm CST (11:30am IST). It will be live streamed on Iqiyu, Youku, and Lenovo's official website.

Lenovo Z5s specifications, features (expected)

As we mentioned, the Lenovo Z5s has been confirmed to sport a triple rear camera setup. The company has also confirmed its colour variants - Coral Orange, Quite Blue, and Starry Night. The first two feature a gradient finish, and the last features a simply glossy black finish. Of course, with Lenovo's past few launches, nothing is for certain for now - the company may very well launch something quite different from what has been teased.

The Lenovo Z5s has been teased to feature over 8GB of RAM, and while speculation first pointed to a 10GB RAM model, the latest leaks tip that there is a Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast variant in the works, with up to 12GB of RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC - the same leak also tips it will run ZUI 10 and offer 128GB of inbuilt storage. Another teaser tips a 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone was also spotted on TENAA, the Chinese telecommunications certification authority, where it was seen to feature 6.3-inch waterdrop-shaped display notch, and dimensions of 156.7x74.5x7.8mm. A 3,210mAh battery is also tipped. The listing also shows it features a rear fingerprint sensor.