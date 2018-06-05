Lenovo Z5, the Chinese phone maker's latest premium smartphone, is all set to launch today at the China Film Director Center in Beijing. The launch event, according to the official invite, will begin at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). Key highlights of the smartphone include an almost-bezel-less display with a rumoured 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. Apart from that, the Lenovo Z5 is expected to sport a vertical dual camera setup, a glass body, and a metal frame to give it a premium look.

As per previous rumours, the Lenovo Z5 is rumoured to sport an AI-based dual camera module. The company teases it will offer up to 4TB of storage with "particle technology", and up to 45 days of standby time. Lenovo VP Chang Cheng claims that the phone can hold up to 2,000 HD movies, 150,000 lossless music files, and 1 million photos. A recent teaser hinted at the use of a metal frame, glass body, and vertical dual camera setup.

While all rumours point towards an all-display look, a recent render leak suggests the smartphone will get a substantial bottom bezel that will apparently house the front camera and other relevant sensors.

Two camera samples allegedly shot on the upcoming Lenovo Z5 were recently spotted on Weibo. Both photos have apparently been taken in low light conditions with a watermark on the bottom left showing that the images have been taken on the upcoming Lenovo phone. The watermark also reveals that the handset will have AI capabilities.

The Lenovo Z5 looks incredible on paper, as per rumours, but it will be interesting to see how that turns out to be in terms of real-world performance. Pricing and availability details are currently not known and will get clearer at the launch event slated for today.