The much-hyped Lenovo Z5 launch is just a day away, and the smartphone has been leaked furiously over the last couple of days. Renders have surfaced in full force, and a teaser of the smartphone posted by the company gives us a tiny glimpse of what we can expect at the back as well. While the front is expected to be notch-less and bezel-less, there is a vertical dual camera setup at the back, or so the teaser hints. The Lenovo Z5 is also tipped to have a glass body, and a metal frame as well.

Lenovo VP Chang Cheng has shared another teaser of the smartphone showing off the edges this time around. The teaser hints that the Lenovo Z5 will sport a metal frame, glass body, and what looks like a vertical dual camera setup. This would help boost the smartphone's photo-taking abilities, something that the camera samples have already testified about.

Another leaked render, courtesy Slash Leaks, shatters dreams of a truly bezel-less smartphone. This render shows the Lenovo Z5 with a slight chin at the bottom housing the camera and other sensors. If this is true, it would be a huge bummer, considering the hype, and 95 percent screen to body ratio teased earlier. However, another render leaked on Weibo also corroborates the rumour showing off the slight bottom chin. The camera and sensor placements are a bit different in this one though.

We recommend that you not take any leak too seriously, with the launch just a day away. Cheng has been teasing a lot about the Lenovo Z5 since about a month, and the smartphone is expected to sport an AI dual camera setup, 4TB of storage thanks to "particle technology". Cheng claims that with this much storage, the smartphone will be able to hold 2,000 HD movies, 150,000 lossless music files, and 1 million photos.

A very recent teaser also claims that the Lenovo Z5 can offer up to 45 days of standby time. While standby time is very impressive, the real question is how much it can survive voice calls, video playback, and Web browsing. Lenovo Z5 looks incredible on paper, however it will be interesting to see the price at which Lenovo decides to sell it, and whether it passes the test of durability and everyday use.