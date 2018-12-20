Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has gone official. The smartphone was launched by the Chinese consumer electronics giant on Tuesday, and it has several major highlights. To start with, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is the world's first phone to be announced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, though it is uncertain whether it will be the first to be released with the new SoC. Also worthy of mention is that one of its variants comes with 12GB of RAM - another first in the market. Notably, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT was unveiled alongside the Lenovo Z5s on Tuesday. The new Snapdragon 855 SoC was launched earlier this month with a Snapdragon X50 modem to enable 5G connectivity. Alongside the new 7nm Qualcomm chip, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has up to 12GB of RAM option. The smartphone also runs Android Pie on top of Lenovo's ZUI 10 out-of-the-box. There isn't any notch at the front to contain the selfie camera. Instead, the phone has a slider design that brings up the selfie camera with a slide. The slider part also houses a system to enable infrared (IR) based face unlock functionality.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in China has been set at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 27,700) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 30,800) and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,398 (roughly Rs. 41,100). There is also the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT that comes with a price tag of CNY 4,398 (roughly Rs. 45,100). As for the expected Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in India, it appears unlikely the company will bring the smartphone to India in the new future. The company has for the past few years reduced the number of launches of its own brand in the country, with the budget Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 offerings unveiled in November after a gap of over a year since the Lenovo K8 launch.

All the four variants of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT will be available for pre-orders in China starting January 15, while its sale will begin from January 24. The smartphone will be available in a Carbon Black colour option with carbon fibre finish on top.

Details about the global launch of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT are yet to be announced.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo Z5 Pro GT runs ZUI 10.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. However, the USP of the Z5 Pro GT will be its Snapdragon 855 SoC that is based on 7nm process to deliver top-notch performance. The new chip was announced earlier this month, and companies such as OnePlus and Sony were so far expected to bring its processing power to the masses.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT camera

The Snapdragon 855 SoC on the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is coupled with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options. On the part of optics, the Z5 Pro GT has dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and dual-tone LED flash alongside a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT also has a dual camera setup at the front that comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 8-megapixel IR sensor to enable the Face Unlock functionality. The selfie camera setup notable sits on the siding structure that also has sensors such as an ambient light as well as an earpiece.

The sliding structure uses six parallel slides, double-helical structure, and AI smart antennas. The antennas are touted to intelligently detect the position of the user's hand grip to dynamically adjust the signal.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT storage, sensors, and battery

For storing content, Lenovo has provided 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The Z5 Pro GT has a range of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, hall sensor, electronic compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the smartphone by placing a registered finger on its display.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT packs a 3,350mAh battery. Besides, it measures 155.12x73.04x9.3mm and weighs 210 grams.