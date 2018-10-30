NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lenovo Z5 Pro AI Dual Camera Setup Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

, 30 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Z5 Pro AI Dual Camera Setup Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Lenovo Z5 Pro has been teased to support AI Super Night Mode

Highlights

  • Lenovo Z5 Pro teased again in a new post by VP Chang Cheng
  • He states that the smartphone will sport an AI dual camera setup
  • It will sport one 24-megapixel and one 16-megapixel sensor

Just like the Lenovo Z5, the company has started building the hype around the upcoming Lenovo Z5 Pro smartphone ahead of the launch. The smartphone is teased to come with a camera slider, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and now a new poster brings in details of the dual camera setup at the back. A new poster shared by none other than VP Chang Cheng reveals that the Lenovo Z5 Pro will sport one 24-megapixel sensor and another 16-megapixel sensor at the back. These sensors will be backed by AI capabilities.

Cheng has published this poster on Weibo, and it shows the smartphone's low-light photography taking abilities. The poster says that the AI dual camera setup on the Lenovo Z5 Pro will have on 24-megapixel sensor and another 16-megapixel sensor. It will support features like AI Super Night Mode and AI Video. The poster also reiterates that there will be dual front cameras as well, positioned on both sides of the speaker. The poster's tagline roughly translates to 'An Epochal flagship', and Cheng claims that the device will have one of the most advanced camera setups.

As is the case always, we recommend you to take all of these posters very lightly, given Cheng's history of tall claims. Previous posters also claim that the Lenovo Z5 Pro will sport dual front cameras, and Cheng suggested that the smartphones will sport an in-screen fingerprint scanner as well.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro smartphone has been teased to launch on November 1, and we shall refrain from speculating on this phone until it's actually launched. To recall, a Lenovo executive had earlier said that the Z5 Pro would launch on October 1, but that didn't happen either.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Z5 Pro, Lenovo Z5 Pro Specifications, Lenovo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Nokia 6.1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Starts Rolling Out
Apple's iPad, Mac Launch Event: Live Updates From New York
Lenovo Z5 Pro AI Dual Camera Setup Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Pixel, iPhone, or Galaxy: Which Phone Has the Best Camera in Business?
  2. OnePlus 6T vs Pixel 3 vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 May Come With 93.4 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio: Report
  4. OnePlus 6 Goes Out of Stock in India Ahead of OnePlus 6T India Launch
  5. Jio Phone Gift Card Launched Ahead of Festive Season, Priced at Rs. 1,095
  6. OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Here's Everything That's New and Different
  7. Apple's iPad, Mac Launch Event: Live Updates From New York
  8. Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera Optimisation to Rollout Soon
  9. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  10. Honor Magic 2 AnTuTu Listing Leaked Ahead of Its October 31 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.