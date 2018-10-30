Lenovo Z5 Pro AI Dual Camera Setup Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

Just like the Lenovo Z5, the company has started building the hype around the upcoming Lenovo Z5 Pro smartphone ahead of the launch. The smartphone is teased to come with a camera slider, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and now a new poster brings in details of the dual camera setup at the back. A new poster shared by none other than VP Chang Cheng reveals that the Lenovo Z5 Pro will sport one 24-megapixel sensor and another 16-megapixel sensor at the back. These sensors will be backed by AI capabilities.

Cheng has published this poster on Weibo, and it shows the smartphone's low-light photography taking abilities. The poster says that the AI dual camera setup on the Lenovo Z5 Pro will have on 24-megapixel sensor and another 16-megapixel sensor. It will support features like AI Super Night Mode and AI Video. The poster also reiterates that there will be dual front cameras as well, positioned on both sides of the speaker. The poster's tagline roughly translates to 'An Epochal flagship', and Cheng claims that the device will have one of the most advanced camera setups.

As is the case always, we recommend you to take all of these posters very lightly, given Cheng's history of tall claims. Previous posters also claim that the Lenovo Z5 Pro will sport dual front cameras, and Cheng suggested that the smartphones will sport an in-screen fingerprint scanner as well.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro smartphone has been teased to launch on November 1, and we shall refrain from speculating on this phone until it's actually launched. To recall, a Lenovo executive had earlier said that the Z5 Pro would launch on October 1, but that didn't happen either.