Lenovo Z5, the Chinese phone maker's latest premium smartphone, has been unveiled on Tuesday, alongside the Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K5 Note, at an event held in Beijing. While previous rumours pointed towards an all-display design with no bezels, the smartphone sports a 26.17mm notch on top and a significant 7.69mm bezel on the bottom. Other highlights of the Lenovo Z5 include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, a vertical dual rear camera setup with AI capabilities, and an iPhone X-like notch.

Lenovo Z5 price, availability

Lenovo Z5 price in China has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone is up for pre-orders and shipping is said to begin in China from 10am on June 12.

Lenovo Z5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo Z5 runs ZUI 3.9 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) IPS display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and 2.5D curved glass on top. The handset is fuelled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is a 3300mAh battery under the hood, with support for 15W fast charge.

In the camera department, the Lenovo Z5 comes with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which are vertically stacked and come with AI capabilities, HDR+, 4K support, f/2.0 aperture, and an LED flash. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and full-HD video recording. There is 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity on the Lenovo Z5 includes 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac with hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard the Lenovo Z5 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the smartphone are 153x75.65x7.85mm and weight is about 165 grams.