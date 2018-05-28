Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lenovo Z5 Launch Set for June 5, Teased to Sport Fully Bezel-Less Display, 4TB Storage

 
, 28 May 2018
Lenovo Z5 Launch Set for June 5, Teased to Sport Fully Bezel-Less Display, 4TB Storage

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo Mobiles

Highlights

  • Lenovo is hosting an event in China on June 5
  • The Lenovo Z5 is set to be launch with a full screen display
  • It is teased to come with 4TB storage, 45 days standby battery

For the past couple of weeks, Lenovo VP Chang Cheng has been building up a lot of hype around the company's upcoming flagship smartphone. The Lenovo Z5 teasers have rolled out in abundance and the smartphone is expected to come with premium features that we may never have seen on a smartphone. Now, the company has finally confirmed that it is hosting an event in Beijing on June 5 where it will launch the Lenovo Z5 in all its glory.

The Lenovo Z5 was first expected to launch on June 14, but now Lenovo has confirmed the event on June 5 on Weibo. Lenovo's official account, on the site, released a poster with event information and date. The event will begin at 2pm CST (11.30am IST) on June 5.

Early teasers revealed that the Lenovo Z5 will sport a fully bezel-less display with no notch at the top or bottom to house all the sensors. The camera samples released recently claim that the smartphone will sport an AI dual camera at the back. The smartphone is also tipped to come with mammoth 4TB of storage thanks to "particle technology". Cheng claims that with this much storage, the smartphone will be able to hold 2,000 HD movies, 150,000 lossless music files, and 1 million photos.

A very recent teaser also claims that the Lenovo Z5 can offer up to 45 days of standby time. While standby timeis very impressive, the real question is how much it can survive voice calls, video playback, and Web browsing. While the smartphone looks incredible on paper, it will be interesting to see the price at which Lenovo decides to sell it, and whether it passes the test of durability and everyday use.

Further reading: LEnovo, Lenovo Z5
