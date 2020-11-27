Technology News
Lenovo Teases Design Elements of Upcoming Smartphone Series

Lenovo’s new phones are likely to come with multiple cameras, hole-punch display, and a digital assistant button.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 November 2020 11:54 IST
Lenovo is planning to take on the newly launched Redmi Note 9 phones with its new smartphone series

Highlights
  • Lenovo has released a new teaser on Weibo
  • It shows different design elements of the upcoming smartphone series
  • Lenovo seems to offer a square-shaped camera module

Lenovo has released a fresh teaser on Weibo that offers a glimpse into the design of its new smartphone series. The teaser carries three distinct images that show a rear camera setup, hole-punch display, and a side button. These elements are likely to be a part of Lenovo's upcoming smartphone models that are aimed to take on the newly launched Redmi Note 9 phones in the Chinese market. However, Lenovo has not yet provided any details around the launch date of its new series.

As per the teaser posted on Weibo, the new smartphone series by Lenovo will come with an enhanced camera setup, bigger display, and a convenient design. The Chinese company is also trying to compete against its homegrown competitor Xiaomi that recently launched its new Redmi Note 9 phones.

The teaser shows three images that suggest the hardware of the upcoming smartphone models. The first image highlights that the new phones, or at least one of them, will come with a square-shaped rear camera module that seems to have three sensors as well as an LED flash. The Xiaomi sub brand also has models including Redmi 9 and 4G-enabled Redmi Note 9 Pro with a square-shaped camera setup.

The image showing the camera setup on the new Lenovo offering also suggests that there is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

lenovo smartphone series teaser images weibo Lenovo

Lenovo suggests the camera, display, and side button available on its new smartphone series
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Apart from the rear design, the teaser includes another image that shows a hole-punch display design at the front. There is also an image that shows the side view with a physical button. This could be used to activate the preloaded digital assistant on the phone. Many smartphone vendors nowadays offer a dedicated Google Assistant hotkey on their handsets. Lenovo may follow the same trend and offer a digital assistant button on its upcoming smartphone series.

Lenovo has not yet confirmed the name of its new series. The launch date of the new models is also yet to be announced. The company did release an early teaser image last week that suggested three new phones in the series.

Further reading: Lenovo smartphone series, Lenovo
