Lenovo S5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 660 SoC, Up to 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

, 19 December 2018
Lenovo S5 Pro GT will go on sale in China on December 24

Highlights

  • Lenovo S5 Pro GT is priced starting at CNY 1,198
  • The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC
  • Lenovo S5 Pro GT packs a 4GB RAM option, runs on ZUI 10

Alongside the Lenovo Z5s smartphone, the company has also announced a new Lenovo S5 Pro GT variant in China. The smartphone is a slightly upgraded variant of the Lenovo S5 Pro launched two months ago. The Lenovo S5 Pro GT comes with a Snapdragon 660 processor, instead of the Snapdragon 636 processor seen on the base variant. The new GT variant also runs on ZUI 10 out-of-the-box, and comes in a 4GB RAM option as well. All the other specifications are similar to the base variant.

Lenovo S5 Pro GT price, availability, design

Lenovo S5 Pro GT is priced at CNY 1,198 (roughly Rs. 12,100) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,298 (roughly Rs. 13,100) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The device is available in three colour variants - Jing Yao Black, Pure Gold, and Ice Blue. The Lenovo S5 Pro GT is listed on the company website already with reservations gone live, and sale is set to commence on December 24. To recall, the earlier launched variant was priced at CNY 1,298 (roughly Rs. 13,100) for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Lenovo S5 Pro GT specifications

Coming to hardware, the Lenovo S5 Pro GT smartphone runs on ZUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and supports hybrid dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano/ microSD). It features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 113 percent sRGB colour gamut. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. Lenovo has given 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). To recall, the Lenovo S5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor and packs only a 6GB RAM option.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 20-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.6 aperture. For selfies, there is a dual front camera setup that includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The rear camera setup has 2x lossless optical zoom and supports artificial intelligence (AI) powered portrait shots. The frontal sensor, on the other hand, has an infrared-powered face unlock feature as well as supports AI portraits, beauty, and 3D ambient lighting.

The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an ambient light, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the handset packs a 3,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Lenovo S5 Pro GT measures 154.5x75.45x7.7mm and weighs 170 grams.

Comments

Lenovo S5 Pro GT

Lenovo S5 Pro GT

Display6.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera20-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Honor 8X
