Lenovo S5 was launched at an event in China on Tuesday, and it sports an 18:9 display and dual rear cameras as its highlights. Other highlights of the S5 that the company is touting include a full metal body, 2.5D curved glass, face unlock, and new gesture-based UI to replace the hardware capacitive buttons. At the event, Lenovo also launched two new budget smartphones - the Lenovo K5 and K5 Play - both of which also bear dual rear cameras.

Lenovo S5 price

The Lenovo S5 price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage model, going up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 3GB RAM, 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. All three models are up for registrations now on the company site, and will go on sale from Friday, March 23. It will be available in Black and Red colour variants.

Lenovo S5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo S5 runs ZUI 3.7 (based on Android O) and sports a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display with 2.D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC (clocked up to 2GHz), coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup, with two 13-megapixel sensors complete with autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture, and a dual colour temperature flash. The two cameras provide depth-of-field effects like Bokeh. On the front, it bears a 16-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 80.2-degree wide-angle lens.

The Lenovo S5 bears 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of inbuilt storage options, all of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor, apart from the fingerprint sensor on the rear panel that's rated to unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.09 seconds and be 99.7 accurate.

Measuring 154x73.5x7.8mm, the Lenovo S5 weighs about 155 grams. It is powered by a 3000mAh battery that delivers 10W fast charging.