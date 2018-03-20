Lenovo is set to unveil the Lenovo S5 at an event in China on Tuesday, March 20, at 2pm CST (11:30am IST). More details should emerge shortly. Alongside several rumours, the company has also been teasing the launch of the upcoming smartphone for a long time now. The Lenovo S5 is expected to take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, and the mobile maker has already started taking reservations via its official website. However, the official sales of the handset will start on March 23, Lenovo has revealed.

Based on the details provided on Lenovo's site, the Lenovo S5 will sport a dual rear camera setup and a fullscreen design. The site also mentions that the Lenovo S5 will come with an affordable price tag. However, there is no official details regarding the pricing of the Lenovo S5, yet. Additionally, in a post on Weibo, Lenovo executive Chang Cheng uploaded another new teaser revealing that the smartphone will be unveiled in China at 2PM (11:30am IST) on Tuesday. The post also notes that the Lenovo S5 will come with a Smart Dual Camera.

A recently released teaser from Lenovo had revealed key details around the handset. The smartphone is expected to sport a metal unibody design and a fullscreen display, possibly with the 18:9 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the dual camera setup at the back will feature an inbuilt portrait mode with bokeh effect. Additionally, there will be a face beauty mode in the camera. Notably, the Lenovo S5 will come with a Face Unlock feature, in addition to the fingerprint scanner. The teaser has also hinted at an artificial intelligence (AI) powered smart engine on the handset. Apart from this, Lenovo promises a long-lasting battery life in the smartphone along with the latest ZUI version. Interestingly, Lenovo also teased a secure payment option on the smartphone.

A previous invite for the March 20 launch event had suggested the unveiling of the next handset from Lenovo's 'S' series of smartphones. Later, an official image had also showcased a Red colour variant of the smartphone. Meanwhile, other expected specifications of the Lenovo S5 include a 5.65-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo, and a 3000mAh battery.