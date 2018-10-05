Lenovo is set to launch a new smartphone in India this month. The Chinese consumer electronics giant has sent out media invites for a launch event in New Delhi that is scheduled for October 16 in the country. While the invite does not reveal the name of the smartphone that will be unveiled at the event, it consists of the words 'The Killer Returns'. Based on the information, it is expected that the manufacturer will launch a successor to the Lenovo K8 Note. It has been more than more than a year that Lenovo has launched a smartphone in India. To recall, the company had launched the K8 Plus and K8 in September 2017.

The last smartphone in Lenovo's K Note lineup was the K8 Note, which was launched in India in August last year. The company usually calls the smartphones in this series as 'Killer Note', which is why the invite sent by Lenovo hints at the launch of a new K Note-Series smartphone in the country. The invite does not reveal any information about the handset, but it shows a possible metallic frame and rounded corners. As mentioned, the launch date of the smartphone is October 16 and we can expect more details about the handset in the days leading up to the launch.

It is worth mentioning that Lenovo had launched a few other smartphones in the K-Series after the K8-Series, but none of them made their way into India. Meanwhile, the company is set to launch the Lenovo Z5 Pro in China soon. The company may release either a rebranded version of the smartphone in India at the event, but it is highly unlikely.

Since the smartphones in the K-Series fall in the mid-budget segment, if Lenovo launched the K8 Note successor, its price in India is expected to be in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 range. Other details on the new Lenovo smartphone are scarce at the moment, and we refrain from speculating right now, as we can expect more details about the upcoming handset in the next few days.