Lenovo and Motorola on Friday announced that it will be extending the global warranty of products till May 31. This extension in product warranty is applicable on Lenovo and Motorola smartphones and accessories whose warranty was expiring between March 15 and April 20. The company is offering a free extension of almost 75 days on its products amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So consumers with a Lenovo or Motorola device can avail this warranty in case an issue arises with their smartphone.

Lenovo and Motorola sent out a press release stating, “To better support our customers, Lenovo and Motorola are offering a free global warranty extension for up to 75 days through May 31, 2020 for all Lenovo/ Motorola smartphones and accessories with warranties that are coming to an end between March 15 through April 30, 2020.”

By extending the warranty on smartphones, Lenovo and Motorola have joined the list of other smartphone makers who have recently done the same. Huawei and Honor products got an extension for warranty, followed by Realme which too extended the product warranty of its devices.

Most recently, OnePlus extended the warranty of its smartphone line up. OnePlus has extended warranty and the return period on its devices to May 31. South Korean giant Samsung extended the warranty coverage on its entire portfolio in India till May 31. Samsung's warranty extension includes Samsung smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and even TV sets.

This is a welcome move from consumer electronics manufacturers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.