Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone will be launched in China on February 28, the company has announced via a Weibo post. The company hasn't revealed any other information about the phone but various leaks have tipped some of its key specifications. Recently, the phone was spotted on China's TENAA certification website, indicating that it will come with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ OLED display and an octa-core SoC. Lenovo has also teased the Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet and its specifications.

In the image shared on Weibo, Lenovo does not explicitly mention but hints that it will launch the Lenovo Legion Y90 at an event scheduled for 7pm CST (4.30pm IST) on February 28. The image has the Lenovo Legion logo which has also been seen on the photo of the smartphone. Lenovo has already teased the design of the gaming smartphone in a video. It comes with a dual camera setup located in the centre of the smartphone for better ergonomics.

Lenovo Legion Y90 specifications (rumoured)

Lenovo Legion Y90 is tipped to run Android 12 out-of-the-box, and could sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to come with an octa-core chipset, which is speculated to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. It could have a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor in the dual rear camera setup. It may sport a 44-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is touted to come with 5G, 4G LTE, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,600mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Lenovo has also shared a video teasing the Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet. The company says that the tablet will come with an 8.8-inch screen, a single rear camera, and a 6,550mAh battery with 45W fast charging. A fully charged tablet is touted to deliver 6 hours of gaming experience. The video indicates that the Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet will feature speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

