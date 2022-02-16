Technology News
  Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone Launch Date Set for February 28, May Debut With Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet

Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone Launch Date Set for February 28, May Debut With Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet

Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone is tipped to come with 6.9-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 February 2022 14:30 IST
Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone Launch Date Set for February 28, May Debut With Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet

Photo Credit: Weibo

Lenovo Legion Y90 features a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y90 may sport a 44-megapixel selfie camera
  • It is tipped to come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage
  • Lenovo Legion Y90 to pack 5,600mAh battery with 68W fast charging

Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone will be launched in China on February 28, the company has announced via a Weibo post. The company hasn't revealed any other information about the phone but various leaks have tipped some of its key specifications. Recently, the phone was spotted on China's TENAA certification website, indicating that it will come with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ OLED display and an octa-core SoC. Lenovo has also teased the Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet and its specifications.

In the image shared on Weibo, Lenovo does not explicitly mention but hints that it will launch the Lenovo Legion Y90 at an event scheduled for 7pm CST (4.30pm IST) on February 28. The image has the Lenovo Legion logo which has also been seen on the photo of the smartphone. Lenovo has already teased the design of the gaming smartphone in a video. It comes with a dual camera setup located in the centre of the smartphone for better ergonomics.

Lenovo Legion Y90 specifications (rumoured)

Lenovo Legion Y90 is tipped to run Android 12 out-of-the-box, and could sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to come with an octa-core chipset, which is speculated to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. It could have a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor in the dual rear camera setup. It may sport a 44-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is touted to come with 5G, 4G LTE, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,600mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Lenovo has also shared a video teasing the Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet. The company says that the tablet will come with an 8.8-inch screen, a single rear camera, and a 6,550mAh battery with 45W fast charging. A fully charged tablet is touted to deliver 6 hours of gaming experience. The video indicates that the Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet will feature speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y90, Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications, Lenovo Legion Y700, Lenovo Legion Y700 Specifications, Lenovo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Meta Closes Kustomer Deal After Regulatory Approval

Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone Launch Date Set for February 28, May Debut With Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet
