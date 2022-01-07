Lenovo Legion Y90, the company's upcoming gaming smartphone's rear design was shown off by the company on Friday. The handset has been teased by the company over the past few weeks on its Weibo account, giving enthusiasts an idea of what the phone will look like. The company has previously revealed that the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 will sport a large 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED display. Lenovo is yet to officially announce a launch date for the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 smartphone.

In a teaser video posted by Lenovo on Weibo, the company showed off the design of the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 smartphone. The video shows off the rear side of the smartphone from different angles, and the design looks similar to the company's Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 that was launched in 2021. Lenovo Legion Y90 also sports a dual-camera setup located in the centre of the smartphone for better ergonomics.

Like the older Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 could also feature an RGB light in the shape of the company's Legion logo. Lenovo only briefly reveals the front of the smartphone in the video, and it appears that the smartphone will sport a flat display. Lenovo Legion Y90 appears to sport a thin bezel at the top that houses the speaker grille, as well as a selfie camera at the top right corner.

While Lenovo has not yet revealed Lenovo Legion Y90 hardware specifications so far, including the processor powering the smartphone. Lenovo Legion Y90 will be equipped with a large 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz, according to the company.

The company is also set to launch its Legion Y700 gaming tablet, which Lenovo has previously teased on its Weibo account. The tablet will offer a 21:10 Ultra-Wide Viewing Mode, according to the company. The tablet's screen has been designed to show more content in games like Honor of Kings and League of Legends, where extra screen real estate can come in handy. Lenovo Legion Y700 is said to launch with a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, and could feature an 8.8-inch Quad-HD (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz.