Lenovo Legion Y90 is currently under development and it has now been spotted on China's 3C certification website. The gaming smartphone's 3C listing hints at its fast charging support. Lenovo has already teased the rear design of its upcoming smartphone. The Chinese tech giant's upcoming smartphone is shown to get its camera module placed in the centre. Furthermore, Lenovo Legion Y90 has also been teased to sport a Samsung E4 AMOLED display. Lenovo has not yet announced a launch date for its Legion Y90 gaming smartphone.

As per tipster Digital Chat Station, a Lenovo smartphone with internal model designation L17061 was recently spotted on China's 3C certification website. This is being speculated to be the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90. The 3C listing also hints that the gaming smartphone may get 68W fast charging support. Apart from this, the listing does not divulge any information.

Lenovo Legion Y90 has already been teased a couple of times. Last week, Lenovo teased the rear design of the smartphone through multiple angles. The design of the smartphone is similar to the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 which was launched in April 2021. Lenovo Legion Y90 is shown with a dual camera setup housed in the centre of the back panel for better ergonomics. The company only briefly showed the front of the smartphone and it reveals that Legion Y90 will get a flat display. It is shown to get a thin bezel at the top that houses a speaker grille and the selfie camera.

The specifications of Lenovo Legion Y90 have not yet been fully revealed. However, the gaming smartphone will sport a 6.92-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate, as teased by the company. It was earlier tipped to launch on January 1 but Lenovo has not yet confirmed the launch date of Lenovo Legion Y90 smartphone.