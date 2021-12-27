Technology News
Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Smartphone to Launch on January 1: All You Need to Know

Lenovo Legion Y90 will come with a 6.92-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rate.

By ANI | Updated: 27 December 2021 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Lenovo Y90 will come with a dual-engine air-cooled system for sustained performance

  • Lenovo Y90 specifications are yet to be revealed by the company
  • The smartphone reportedly remains cool after half an hour of gaming
  • Lenovo Y90 is expected to launch in January

Lenovo has announced that it will kick off the new year by unveiling a gaming smartphone on the first day of 2022.

As per official teasers from the company on Weibo, as spotted by GSMArena, Lenovo's new gaming smartphone is called the Legion Y90. While the company hasn't detailed its specs sheet yet, it did reveal a few specs of the phone's display on Weibo.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will pack a 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate.

The panel supports HDR content, and the smartphone will come with a dual-engine air-cooled system for sustained performance.

Lenovo didn't get into the specifics of this cooling system, but a company employee shared a screenshot on Weibo, saying the Legion Y90 will continue playing games at 120fps and remain comparatively cool even after 20-30 minutes of gaming.

With the unveiling still over a week away, people can expect to hear more about the Lenovo Legion Y90 in the coming days, as per GSMArena.

Bitcoin, Ether, Majority Cryptocurrencies Bulk Up Ahead of Year End; Crypto Charts Stay Green
