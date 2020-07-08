Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone, an upcoming gaming smartphone from the Chinese tech company, may just have received an impressive result on AnTuTu benchmarks. The benchmarking firm has posted details of a Lenovo model L79031 receiving an impressive score of 648,871. Thanks to its impressive graphical performance on the benchmark, the Lenovo smartphone is thought to be the upcoming Legion gaming smartphone that has long been teased ahead of its anticipated July launch.

As posted by benchmarking firm AnTuTu, Lenovo model L79031 showed a total score of 648,871 points. This comprises a CPU score of 187,401, GPU score of 246,980, MEM score of 114,314 and UX score of 100,176. As mentioned this is thought to be the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone. It is said to offer a 13 percent increase in graphical performance compared to other phones with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The listing also revealed several more details on the hardware of the upcoming Lenovo gaming phone. For starters, it tips the Lenovo Legion would run on Android 10, carry 16GB of RAM (expected to be LPDDR5) and have an inbuilt space of 512GB.

The Snapdragon 865 SoC is said to be higher clocked than the current model, tipping the use of a Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It is shown to be clocked at 1 x 3.09GHz Kryo 585 Prime cores, 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 Gold coresand 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 585 Silver cores. In terms of graphics, the Lenovo phone is shown to carry an Adreno 650 GPU. With its LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, it is expected to cut down time spent on loading screens to a great extent. The UX test also suggest a refresh rate of 144Hz.

With its impressive features, Lenovo Legion is expected to compete against the equally powered Asus ROG Phone 3, which is expected to launch on July 22. Back in June, Lenovo confirmed that Legion will be unveiled in July. However, no official date was announced.

Earlier in May, a report suggested that the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone's rear camera setup may have a unique placement at the centre of its back panel. It is expected that there might be two rear-facing cameras, with a 64-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor. The front camera, on the other hand, is expected to be 20-megapixel.

It was also speculated that the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone will feature a full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels with a 144Hz display refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone may also come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. However, no official announcement on the specifications have yet been made by the brand.

