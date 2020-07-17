Lenovo Legion gaming phone is all set to launch in China on July 22. With days left for unveil, Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone has been listed on JD.com, revealing its design, specs, and more. The phone comes with an LED logo at the back and two rear camera sensors. Specifications listed include Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 90W SuperFlash Charge support, 144Hz display refresh rate and more. The pricing and detailed specifications of the phone are not listed at the moment.

The JD.com listing reveals the design of the Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone, alongside key specifications. There is no word on if there will be a non-Pro variant or not. The JD.com listing is currently taking reservations for the phone till the July 22 launch. Up front, the phone has no visible hole-punch or notch, and it remains to be seen how the selfie camera will be incorporated.

There are minimum bezels on all sides of the display, and the earpiece is seen on top. At the back, the Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone has two image sensors placed in the middle. The logo is placed in the centre as well, right below the camera setup. The back panel has a unique design with certain portions having a ribbed texture. There's also embedded text that reads, ‘Stylish outside, Savage inside.'

While the JD.com listing is not completely populated with all specifications, few details have been listed. The Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone is listed to be powered by Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone comes with 90W Super Flash Charge and the display refresh rate is listed at 144Hz.

The phone was recently listed with specifications like 16GB of RAM. There's expected to be dual USB Type-C ports on the Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone.

