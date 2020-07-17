Technology News
Lenovo Legion Pro Gaming Phone Listed on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Design and Specifications Tipped

The Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone is set to be powered by Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 July 2020 13:29 IST
Lenovo Legion Pro Gaming Phone Listed on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Design and Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: JD.com

Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone is teased to sport 144Hz display refresh rate

  • Lenovo Legion Pro is teased to come with 90W Super Flash Charge support
  • The phone is teased to sport two rear cameras placed in the centre
  • Lenovo Legion Pro is listed on JD.com ahead of launch on July 22

Lenovo Legion gaming phone is all set to launch in China on July 22. With days left for unveil, Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone has been listed on JD.com, revealing its design, specs, and more. The phone comes with an LED logo at the back and two rear camera sensors. Specifications listed include Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 90W SuperFlash Charge support, 144Hz display refresh rate and more. The pricing and detailed specifications of the phone are not listed at the moment.

The JD.com listing reveals the design of the Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone, alongside key specifications. There is no word on if there will be a non-Pro variant or not. The JD.com listing is currently taking reservations for the phone till the July 22 launch. Up front, the phone has no visible hole-punch or notch, and it remains to be seen how the selfie camera will be incorporated.

There are minimum bezels on all sides of the display, and the earpiece is seen on top. At the back, the Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone has two image sensors placed in the middle. The logo is placed in the centre as well, right below the camera setup. The back panel has a unique design with certain portions having a ribbed texture. There's also embedded text that reads, ‘Stylish outside, Savage inside.'

While the JD.com listing is not completely populated with all specifications, few details have been listed. The Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone is listed to be powered by Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone comes with 90W Super Flash Charge and the display refresh rate is listed at 144Hz.

The phone was recently listed with specifications like 16GB of RAM. There's expected to be dual USB Type-C ports on the Lenovo Legion Pro gaming phone.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Pro, Lenovo Legion Pro Specificaions, Lenovo Legion Pro Render, Lenovo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Lenovo Legion Pro Gaming Phone Listed on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Design and Specifications Tipped
