Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Listed on India Site, Launch Expected Soon

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is listed on the company website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The gaming phone was unveiled in July. The listing does not offer any details on pricing or availability. It states that the phone is ‘not sold in India.' However, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel's listing on the company's India website does lend hope to the possibility of the phone arriving soon. Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC and offers a display refresh rate of 144Hz.

The product page for Lenovo Legion Phone Duel has gone live on the company site in India. The listing has no information on possible availability or pricing, but it lists key features and specifications of the phone. The product listing leads to speculations that the phone's launch could be near. Gizmochina was the first to spot the listing.

During its unveil, Lenovo confirmed that the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel will launch in “select markets” in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, along with Latin America at a later stage. There was no specific mention of availability in India. However, Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCs and Smart Devices, Lenovo, told Gadgets 360 that the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel was supposed to launch alongside Lenovo's new gaming laptops in August, but it got delayed last minute because of its high price point.

Katyal said that the “Legion phone will instead come to India when the price point becomes more acceptable, and the retail network is better equipped.”

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel specifications

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel runs on Android 10 with ZUI 12 (Legion OS) on top. It features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED panel that offers 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also has 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage options.

In terms of optics, the Legion Phone Duel comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera placed on the side pop-up module.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel packs two 2,500mAh batteries that jointly offer 5,000mAh typical capacity. There is also up to 90W Turbo Power Charging support that is touted to add as much as 50 percent of juice in just 10 minutes and takes 30 minutes to fully charge the phone. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports — one is on the side and the other one is at the bottom. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

