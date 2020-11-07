Technology News
loading

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Listed on India Site, Launch Expected Soon

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming phone was unveiled in July.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 November 2020 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Listed on India Site, Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: Lenovo India Site

At the time of unveil, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel was confirmed to launch is select markets of Asia

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC
  • The phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera
  • Legion Phone Duel packs two 2,500mAh batteries

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is listed on the company website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The gaming phone was unveiled in July. The listing does not offer any details on pricing or availability. It states that the phone is ‘not sold in India.' However, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel's listing on the company's India website does lend hope to the possibility of the phone arriving soon. Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC and offers a display refresh rate of 144Hz.

The product page for Lenovo Legion Phone Duel has gone live on the company site in India. The listing has no information on possible availability or pricing, but it lists key features and specifications of the phone. The product listing leads to speculations that the phone's launch could be near. Gizmochina was the first to spot the listing.

During its unveil, Lenovo confirmed that the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel will launch in “select markets” in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, along with Latin America at a later stage. There was no specific mention of availability in India. However, Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCs and Smart Devices, Lenovo, told Gadgets 360 that the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel was supposed to launch alongside Lenovo's new gaming laptops in August, but it got delayed last minute because of its high price point.

Katyal said that the “Legion phone will instead come to India when the price point becomes more acceptable, and the retail network is better equipped.”

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel specifications

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel runs on Android 10 with ZUI 12 (Legion OS) on top. It features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED panel that offers 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also has 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage options.

In terms of optics, the Legion Phone Duel comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera placed on the side pop-up module.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel packs two 2,500mAh batteries that jointly offer 5,000mAh typical capacity. There is also up to 90W Turbo Power Charging support that is touted to add as much as 50 percent of juice in just 10 minutes and takes 30 minutes to fully charge the phone. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports — one is on the side and the other one is at the bottom. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel India Launch, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel specifications, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel price
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Come With Improved Ultra-Wide Camera Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Listed on India Site, Launch Expected Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped Through TENAA
  2. Google Pay, PhonePe Hit by India's Move to Limit Digital Payments Players
  3. Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy M21s With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Crosses Rs. 11 Lakh Mark in India
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  7. Google Photos Introduces Paid Colour Pop Feature in Editing Suite
  8. Reliance Jio Phone Users Get Three New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans
  9. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Pre-Orders Start in India, Other Markets
  10. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Tipped, Watch Straps Leak
  2. Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Listed on India Site, Launch Expected Soon
  3. iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Come With Improved Ultra-Wide Camera Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. ISRO Launches PSLV-C49 With EOS-01, Nine Other Satellites
  5. Google Photos Introduces Paid Colour Pop Feature in Editing Suite
  6. MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Price in India Revealed, Listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Apple Store
  7. Google Pay, PhonePe Hit by India's Move to Limit Some Digital Payments Players
  8. Facebook Groups Buzzed With Calls for Violence Ahead of US Election
  9. Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) to Disclose Details of Special Tariffs and Offers to TRAI: Supreme Court
  10. Apple to Make Data Tracking Disclosure Mandatory for App Store Developers After December 8
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com