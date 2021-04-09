Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 has launched globally as a successor to the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel that debuted in July last year. The Legion Phone Duel 2 is a gaming phone that packs a host of features meant to improve the gaming experience, including dual cooling fans, ultrasonic shoulder triggers, side-mounted charging port, and more. It has a dual rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie shooter that hasn't been placed in a typical location.Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is offered in two colour options and multiple storage configurations, depending on the region.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 price

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant while the 16GB + 512GB storage variant costs EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 88,800). The phone is offered in Titanium White and Ultimate Black colour options. The phone will go on sale in in select markets in Asia Pacific and Europe in May.

In China where the phone is called Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro, the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,200). The 12GB + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 46,700), the 12GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,100), the 16GB + 512GB storage variant costs CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,400), and lastly, the 18GB + 512GB storage model costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,400). The same two colours are available in China as well. The phone will go on sale this month in the country.

As of now, Lenovo has not shared any information on Indian availability for the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 runs ZUI 12.5, based on Android 11. It features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) 8-bit HDR AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. The display also boasts of 111.1 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, TUV Low Blue Light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Adreno 660 GPU with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64A image sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. At the front, you get a 44-megapixel Samsung GH1+ sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in a pop-up mechanism located on the right side of the display. The idea behind this positioning is to allow gamers to stream while gaming on their Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 in landscape orientation.

There are four shoulder buttons on the Legion Phone Duel 2

Connectivity options on the gaming phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and two USB Type-C ports, both of which can be used for charging either individually or simultaneously. Sensors onboard Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 include electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, a 3D motion sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is backed by a large 5,500mAh battery that is split into two 2,750mAh units with support for up to 90W fast charging when both are connected via both USB Type-C ports. A single port connection delivers 65W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 176x78.5x9.9mm and weighs 259 grams.

Coming to the gaming related features on Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, it comes with Dual HaptiX X-axis haptic vibration linear motors, quad ultrasonic shoulder buttons, dual pressure touch buttons, and dual capacitance keys. It has integrated active cooling with a dual fan cooling system where the intake fan is capable of 12,500 rpm and the exhaust fan is capable of 15,000 rpm. It also has vapour chamber liquid cooling, all of which is housed in the central part of the phone that keeps the phone cool to the touch when under load. Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 also has RGB lighting on the back that can be controlled by a compatible app.

