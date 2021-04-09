Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 With Dual Cooling Fans, Quad Shoulder Buttons Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 With Dual Cooling Fans, Quad Shoulder Buttons Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is called Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro in China where it is available in five configurations.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 April 2021 11:17 IST
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 With Dual Cooling Fans, Quad Shoulder Buttons Launched: Price, Specifications

Legion Phone Duel 2 has RGB lighting on the back

Highlights
  • Legion Phone Duel 2 has vapour chamber liquid cooling
  • There is an intake and an exhaust fan on the phone
  • Legion Phone Duel 2 is backed by a 5,500mAh battery

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 has launched globally as a successor to the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel that debuted in July last year. The Legion Phone Duel 2 is a gaming phone that packs a host of features meant to improve the gaming experience, including dual cooling fans, ultrasonic shoulder triggers, side-mounted charging port, and more. It has a dual rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie shooter that hasn't been placed in a typical location.Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is offered in two colour options and multiple storage configurations, depending on the region.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 price

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant while the 16GB + 512GB storage variant costs EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 88,800). The phone is offered in Titanium White and Ultimate Black colour options. The phone will go on sale in in select markets in Asia Pacific and Europe in May.

In China where the phone is called Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro, the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,200). The 12GB + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 46,700), the 12GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,100), the 16GB + 512GB storage variant costs CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,400), and lastly, the 18GB + 512GB storage model costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,400). The same two colours are available in China as well. The phone will go on sale this month in the country.

As of now, Lenovo has not shared any information on Indian availability for the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 runs ZUI 12.5, based on Android 11. It features a 6.92-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) 8-bit HDR AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. The display also boasts of 111.1 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, TUV Low Blue Light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Adreno 660 GPU with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64A image sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. At the front, you get a 44-megapixel Samsung GH1+ sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in a pop-up mechanism located on the right side of the display. The idea behind this positioning is to allow gamers to stream while gaming on their Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 in landscape orientation.

Legion Phone Duel 2 launch inline lgion

There are four shoulder buttons on the Legion Phone Duel 2

Connectivity options on the gaming phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and two USB Type-C ports, both of which can be used for charging either individually or simultaneously. Sensors onboard Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 include electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, a 3D motion sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is backed by a large 5,500mAh battery that is split into two 2,750mAh units with support for up to 90W fast charging when both are connected via both USB Type-C ports. A single port connection delivers 65W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 176x78.5x9.9mm and weighs 259 grams.

Coming to the gaming related features on Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, it comes with Dual HaptiX X-axis haptic vibration linear motors, quad ultrasonic shoulder buttons, dual pressure touch buttons, and dual capacitance keys. It has integrated active cooling with a dual fan cooling system where the intake fan is capable of 12,500 rpm and the exhaust fan is capable of 15,000 rpm. It also has vapour chamber liquid cooling, all of which is housed in the central part of the phone that keeps the phone cool to the touch when under load. Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 also has RGB lighting on the back that can be controlled by a compatible app.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

Display 6.92-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Price, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Specifications, Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro, Lenovo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
IPL 2021: Jio Brings Special Offers for Prepaid, Postpaid Users to Watch Matches Live
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 With Dual Cooling Fans, Quad Shoulder Buttons Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500 Million LinkedIn Users’ Data Exposed, Personal Details Being Sold Online
  2. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  3. Jio Brings New Offers to Prepaid, Postpaid Users Ahead of IPL 2021
  4. Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched
  5. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  6. Samsung Smart Monitor M5, M7 With Samsung Dex, OTT Apps Support Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Pre-Order Date Leaked
  8. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 4 Recap: Captain America’s Darkest Hour
  9. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  10. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Removes 16,000 Accounts for Buying-Selling Fake Reviews
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Users Complain of Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering
  3. Elon Musk's Neuralink Lets a Monkey Play Pong With His Mind: Watch Video
  4. Sony Bravia X80J Series With X1 4K HDR Processor, Google TV, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
  5. Tecno Spark 7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 With Samsung DeX, Pre-Installed OTT Apps Launched in India
  7. Google Search Now Prioritises In-Depth Research When Ranking Product Reviews With Latest Update
  8. IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch MI vs RCB Online in India, Match Details, Timings
  9. Samsung iTest Lets Users Experience Galaxy-Like Android OS on iPhone
  10. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Pre-Order Date, Full Specifications Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com