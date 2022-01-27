Technology News
Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Design, Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Lenovo Legion Phone 3 is tipped to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 January 2022 15:54 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evleaks

Lenovo Legion Phone 3 is tipped to sport a centrally-placed rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Phone 3 is tipped to have eight gaming buttons
  • Lenovo Legion Phone 3 series is said to pack a 5,600mAh battery
  • This lineup is expected to feature a 6.92-inch AMOLED display

Lenovo Legion Phone 3 specifications and renders have reportedly surfaced on Twitter. The gaming smartphone is set to succeed the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 that was launched last year in April. This time, the company is tipped to ditch the Duel branding for the Legion Phone 3 lineup and the handsets are expected to be called Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Elite and Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Pro. Both smartphones are said to feature 6.92-inch AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The leak comes from tipster Evan Blass. According to his post shared on Twitter, the Lenovo Legion Phone 3 lineup is codenamed Diablo. As mentioned earlier, it is tipped to come in Legion Phone 3 Elite and Legion Phone 3 Pro variants. Both smartphones are said to boast a Pixelworks-tuned 6.92-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Furthermore, the display is believed to offer a touch sampling rate of 720Hz and 1,300 nits of brightness. These handsets are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with a battery capacity of 5,600mAh. The Legion Phone 3 series is said to support up to 68W fast charging.

The Legion Phone 3 Elite is tipped to pack 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage paired with 12GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Legion Phone 3 Pro might come in a 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant or an 18GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant with an additional 128GB of SSD storage. The phones are tipped to feature 64-megapixel dual rear camera setups with 16-megapixel selfie snappers in the front.

Legion Phone 3 devices are said to be packed with gaming-oriented features like dual HaptiX vibration, twin fans, dual Dolby speakers, and a quad microphone setup. They are expected to sport eight virtual keys, including four ultrasonic shoulder buttons, two rear capacitive buttons, and two onscreen force touchpoints. In addition, Legion Phone 3 Pro is tipped to sport a leather-like back casing.

Comments

Lenovo, Lenovo Legion Phone 3, Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Elite, Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Pro
Apple Retains Most Valuable Brand Title in 2022; Amazon, Google, Microsoft Amongst Top 10 Brands: Report

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.