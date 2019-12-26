Lenovo is believed to be gearing up to enter the gaming phone segment soon via its Legion brand. The company has already launched a few gaming-centric phones under the Lenovo brand in China, but is now looking to get more focused in its approach by leveraging its expertise to launch a Legion-branded gaming phone. The approach is quite similar to what Asus pulled off with its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, launching a couple of ROG-branded phones so far. But so far, details about Lenovo's Legion gaming phone are under the covers.

The Chinese company has set a new Weibo account targeted at gaming phones under the Legion brand. The account is verified and is owned by Lenovo Mobile Communications Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., which suggests it is a real deal. This account will likely be used to share news and details regarding the upcoming Legion-branded gaming phone from Lenovo, but so far, the Weibo account hasn't shared any details regarding the phone itself.

However, a look at the videos and posts shared so far by the Weibo account suggests that a gaming phone is indeed in the pipeline. So far, Lenovo has been mum about plans to launch a gaming phone under the Legion brand, but it appears that the company is following in Asus' footsteps at exploiting the expertise of its gaming subsidiary to launch a gaming-centric phone.

Back in July, Lenovo confirmed plans to launch a phone powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, generating buzz that a gaming phone is about to arrive, but that is yet to materialise. Later on, the company was also said to launch a Snapdragon 865-powered phone, but we are yet to hear any official confirmation regarding that from the company.