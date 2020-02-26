Technology News
loading

Lenovo's Legion Gaming Phone Teased to Offer Over 55W Fast Charging Support

After teasing Snapdragon 865 chip in its Legion gaming smartphone, Lenovo has teased 55W+ fast charging support.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 26 February 2020 18:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo's Legion Gaming Phone Teased to Offer Over 55W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Weibo

"55W [fast charging] - is it really enough?" the poster says

Highlights
  • Legion Gaming phone was earlier teased with Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • The post came on the same day of iQoo 3 launch in China
  • The gaming phone, like other Legion products might be launched globally

Just days after teasing its Snapdragon 865-powered Legion gaming smartphone, Lenovo, on Tuesday hinted at the fast charging on its upcoming gaming device. A poster was released by Lenovo in Chinese, translating to "55W, is it really enough?" which hinted that Lenovo's upcoming gaming device might have a more than 55W fast charging support. Legion's teaser was shared on Tuesday, the same day when Vivo sub-brand iQoo unveiled its iQoo 3 phone in China with 55W fast charging support.

Based on the poster, it is safe to say that Lenovo plans to exceed the 55W fast charging support provided by iQoo. The poster further asks people to guess the battery level with just 15 minutes of charging and the amount of time taken for 100 percent charge. Hence, it is also being speculated that the fast charging on the Legion Gaming phone might give 50 percent charge with just 15 minutes of charging.

So far, the highest power rating on a device has been 65W on the Realme X50 Pro that was launched on Monday, February 24.

The Legion gaming phone, according to reports, is said to be launched in China first, but is expected to be released globally as well, like other Legion-branded products Lenovo sells.

The company had earlier announced via its Weibo account that the Legion gaming phone will come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Now, although the company has not had a very successful run in the Indian market, it does enjoy a significant stronghold in China. Lenovo's Z series smartphones have been fairly popular in the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Legion, 55W Fast Charging, Lenovo Legion
Xiaomi Reportedly Developing Two-in-One 5G SIM and Memory Card: All You Need to Know
Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Feature 270Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 65W Fast Charging, 4,720mAh Battery

Related Stories

Lenovo's Legion Gaming Phone Teased to Offer Over 55W Fast Charging Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  2. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  3. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  4. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  5. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal Found? Scientists Say Yes
  8. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
  9. Realme 6 Series to Offer 64-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display, More
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Feature 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Company Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozilla Firefox Turns on DNS Over HTTPS by Default in US to Curb Data Snooping
  2. Lenovo's Legion Gaming Phone Teased to Offer Over 55W Fast Charging Support
  3. Xiaomi Reportedly Developing Two-in-One 5G SIM and Memory Card: All You Need to Know
  4. Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Feature 270Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 65W Fast Charging, 4,720mAh Battery
  5. Worried Chinese Turn to Online Doctor Consultations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  6. Apple, Johnson & Johnson Partner on 'Heartline' Clinical Heart Study
  7. Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro See Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000 in New Sale
  8. Vivo Nex 3 5G Upgraded Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  9. Airtel Streamlines International Roaming With New Premium Pack, Pre-Booking for Prepaid Connections
  10. Jio Working With Microsoft on Project xCloud Game Streaming Service, What We Know About India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.