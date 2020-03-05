Technology News
Lenovo's Legion Gaming Phone to Come With 'Disruptive' Cooling System

Lenovo China Mobile GM Chen Jin said the cooling system will upgrade gaming experience.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 5 March 2020 15:58 IST
Lenovo's Legion Gaming Phone to Come With 'Disruptive' Cooling System

Lenovo earlier said the gaming phone will come with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Lenovo is coming out with its first gaming smartphone
  • The gaming phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • It is also speculated that the phone will exceed the 55W charging support

Lenovo's Legion brand is set to return with a new product, but this time it is not going to be a gaming laptop. After years of gaming laptops, Legion is now looking to tap into the mobile gaming market with its first Legion gaming smartphone that is claimed to come with a "disruptive" cooling technology. The news was shared by Lenovo China Mobile GM Chen Jin in a post on Tuesday, however, there's no word on the release date of the Legion Gaming phone nor the price.

In a post on Weibo, Chen revealed that the new Legion gaming smartphone will use ground-breaking cooling technology to "upgrade" the gaming experience.

From the previous reports, we know that the gaming smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC processor that has also been used in the latest Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro gaming smartphones. Other than the processor, it was also speculated that the Lenovo is planning to exceed the 55W fast charging support in the upcoming gaming phone.

With Black Shark, Nubia, iQoo, and Asus already present in the gaming smartphone market, it will be interesting to see what Lenovo will offer to differentiate itself in a crowded market.

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming-centric phone that was launched in India in October 2019, came with Snapdragon 855+, a 90Hz display, and featured trigger buttons on the phone that act as shoulder buttons for gaming.

Meanwhile, Nubia is getting ready to launch its new Red Magic 5G gaming phone on March 12 and it is set to have Air-cooled turbo charging - a feature that engages the cooling system while the phone is charging.

Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
