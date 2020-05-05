Technology News
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Tipped to Come With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dual USB Type-C Ports

Legion Gaming phone by Lenovo may pack 5,000mAh battery and Lenovo states it will come with 90W fast charging support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 May 2020 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Legion gaming phone may sport a unique rear camera placement

Highlights
  • Legion Gaming phone from Lenovo could have a 5,000mAh battery
  • Leaks suggest it will come with 144Hz display, 270Hz touch sampling rate
  • Legion gaming phone has been teased to come with 90W fast charging

Lenovo Legion gaming phone has been quite a mystery with leaks doing rounds on the interwebs. The leaks have suggested that the phone will come with support for 90W fast charging and Snapdragon 865 SoC, but now, a new report seems to have got information on the phone's design and specifications. It claims that the Lenovo Legion gaming phone may come with a 144Hz display, dual rear cameras, and a USB Type-C port. However, it should be noted that Lenovo has not revealed the specifications of the phone, so this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Lenovo Legion gaming phone design (expected)

As per a report by XDA Developers, screenshots captured from the official marketing videos show the design of the Legion gaming phone and it looks quite unique. From the image, we can see that the rear cameras are placed near the centre of the back panel. The Legion branding as seen on Lenovo's laptops is also present on the back. The top and bottom corners of the phone are not rounded like other smartphones but have an angled design. Interestingly, there is USB Type-C port on the left side of the phone, along with one on the bottom.

Lenovo Legion gaming phone specifications (expected)

According to the report, the Legion gaming phone from Lenovo will come with Android 10 with Lenovo's ZUI 12 on top. It is expected to have a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. There are no details about the RAM and storage capacity, but the report does state that it will use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 internal storage. The dual cameras on the back will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. The single front facing camera is expected to be 20-megapixel. In terms of battery, the Legion gaming phone is said to come with 5,000mAh. It is also speculated to have two USB Type-C ports.

 

What we know about the Legion gaming phone

As previously teased by Lenovo on its Legion gaming phone Weibo account, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. In March, there was another teaser hinting at a "disruptive" cooling technology present in the Legion gaming phone. Then, last month, it was revealed that the gaming phone will come with 90W fast charging support. But, considering it has two USB Type-C ports, it is unclear whether both of them will be able to charge the phone at full 90W.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Legion, Legion Gaming Phone
