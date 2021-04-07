Technology News
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro With Visible Cooling Fan and Pop-Up Selfie Camera to Launch on April 8

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will come with a 144Hz Samsung display with 720Hz touch sampling rate and 3.8ms response time.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 April 2021 12:18 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Legion Gaming Phone

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro has RGB lighting on the back

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion 2 Pro packs a 5,500mAh battery
  • The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will come with a visible inbuilt cooling fan on the back, the company has shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The posters shared by Lenovo's Legion smartphone account shows the front and back of the Legion 2 Pro and it is seen sporting a unique design with RGB lighting. It also reveals that the gaming phone will be unveiled on April 8. Legion 2 Pro will be a successor to the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel that debuted in July 2020.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro launch date

Lenovo took to Weibo to share several posters for its Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone, along with its release date. The phone will be unveiled in China on April 8 at 7:30pm local time (IST conversion). It is unclear if the phone will be launched in the Indian market as its predecessor Lenovo Legion Phone Duel has not been released here yet.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro specifications

Multiple posters shared by Lenovo on Weibo show the back of the phone with a white and black finish and a bulge in the centre where a small inbuilt fan can be seen. It isn't uncommon for a gaming phone to feature a fan for active cooling but to have it visibly exposed is quite unique. This bulge on the back also houses the rear cameras and there are two of them. The Legion logo can be seen as well with RGB lighting. There are vents on the bottom of that bulge as well.

Another poster shows the front of the phone in landscape orientation and a pop-up camera can be seen that the company says is a 44-megapixel selfie shooter. This suggests there will not be a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera, allowing for a true fullscreen experience.

The company also teased some further specifications for the Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone such as a 6.92-inch Samsung display with 144Hz refresh rate, 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone also comes with liquid cooling to dissipate heat more efficiently when working under load.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

Display 6.92-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Specifications, Lenovo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
