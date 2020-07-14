Lenovo Legion is all set to be unveiled on July 22 and official teasers have started to pour in. In the latest teaser, Lenovo reveals the presence of 144Hz display on the smartphone for better gaming animations. This high refresh rate means the smartphone will see ultra-smooth transitions and less jarring graphics. It also means more battery usage, and it is tipped that the Lenovo Legion smartphone may be equipped with large 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

The new teaser that is released via Legion Gaming Phone Weibo account comes with a photo that shows the difference between 60Hz refresh rate and 144Hz refresh rate. The 144Hz refresh rate transition is extremely smooth, while transitions on a 60Hz screen are visible and slightly jarring. This means that the Lenovo Legion will offer more detail on screen than any other 60Hz screen phone.

A separate video leak by Sparrow News shows the alleged Legion OS interface on the phone. It is seen to support system-wide dark mode, square-shaped control center design, and the Settings interface has a notable carousel on top. The new Legion OS is said to be based on Lenovo's ZUI 12 build around Android 10. The video also tips key specifications of the device, including the Snapdragon 865+ SoC that has already been teased by the company. The phone is said to support 5G, pack 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and have a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The UI leak also suggests the phone may have a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

A recent Geekbench listing had indicated that the Lenovo Legion phone might be equipped with 16GB of RAM. Past leaks suggest that the phone may come with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage and a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display.

An image leak suggested that the phone may integrate two USB Type-C ports – one on the left side of the phone, along with one on the bottom. There may be two rear facing cameras on the Lenovo Legion with a main 64-megeapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel selfie camera up front.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.