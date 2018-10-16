NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 16 October 2018
Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo K9 price in India is Rs. 8,999 and it packs a 3,000mAh battery

Highlights

  • Lenovo K9 price in India is Rs. 8,999
  • Lenovo A5 price starts at Rs. 5,999
  • Lenovo K9 comes with dual front and rear cameras with flash

Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 phones are the latest launches by Lenovo in India, unveiled at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Both Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 sport traditional no-notch displays with significant bezels on the top and bottom edges as well as a rear fingerprint sensor. The Lenovo K9 packs dual cameras at the rear and front ends, both with flash support. This means that the Lenovo K9 comes with four cameras in total, two colour options, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the Lenovo A5, which was announced in China in June, has also been launched in the Indian market, and its highlight is the big 4,000mAh battery.

Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 price in India

Lenovo K9 is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, and the smartphone will be available in Black and Blue colour options. Coming to the Lenovo A5, the smartphone is priced in India at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 6,999, and these variants will be available in Black and Fine Gold colour options. Both the phones will be sold exclusively via Flipkart, and users can register their interest on the Flipkart website.

Lenovo K9 specifications

Starting with the Lenovo K9 specifications, it runs on Android Oreo based on ZUI tweaks, and supports dual-SIM slots (hybrid). It features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass protection. It is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 128GB storage).

 

Optics on the Lenovo K9 include a dual camera setup at the rear - one 13-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor, and a dual front camera setup - one 13-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. Both the front and back cameras are backed by a flash. The Lenovo K9 packs a 3,000mAh battery. To recall, the Lenovo K8, predecessor to the Lenovo K9, packed a larger 4,000mAh battery.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo K9 include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The dimensions of the Lenovo K9 measures 153.8x72.9x7.95mm.

Lenovo A5 specifications and features

The dual-SIM Lenovo A5 runs ZUI 3.9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC clocked at up to 1.5GHz, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

lenovoa5 main Lenovo A5Lenovo A5 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999

 

When it comes to the camera, the Lenovo A5 sports a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus at the back. The camera comes with a monochrome flash. The handset also has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Lenovo A5 is equipped with either 16GB or 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Lenovo A5 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor.The battery in the Lenovo A5 is of 4000mAh capacity. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 146.2x70.86x9.8mm and weighs 160 grams.

Lenovo K9

Lenovo K9

Display5.70-inch
Processor2GHz
Front Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Lenovo A5

Lenovo A5

Display5.45-inch
Processor1.5GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
