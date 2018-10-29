Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 are the Chinese phone maker's latest smartphones for the Indian market launched earlier this month, just in time for the Diwali festive season. While availability was not announced at the time of launch, Flipkart has now revealed that the Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 will go on sale exclusively via its portal starting 12am on November 1. Interestingly, Flipkart is hosting its third instalment of festive sales, the Big Diwali Sale, from November 1-5. There will be an exclusive offer for SBI credit card users but the benefits have not been revealed yet.

Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 price in India, availability

Lenovo K9 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the lone 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The phone will be sold in Black and Blue colour options. On the other hand, the Lenovo A5 has been priced at Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage option and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB onboard storage model. This phone will be available in Black and Fine Gold colour options.

Both of the latest Lenovo smartphones will make their debut in India exclusively via Flipkart during its Big Diwali Sale starting November 1. SBI credit card holders will be entitled to certain discount or cashback offers which haven't yet been revealed by the e-commerce giant.

Lenovo K9 specifications

The dual-SIM Lenovo K9 runs ZUI on top of Android Oreo, and sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. The handset is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6762 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Lenovo K9 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone bears yet another dual selfie camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Both of the camera modules get LED flash. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo K9 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions are 153.8x72.9x7.95mm.

Lenovo A5 specifications

The dual-SIM Lenovo A5, on the other hand, runs ZUI 3.9 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Lenovo A5 bears a 13-megapixel rear sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. The selfie camera has an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.