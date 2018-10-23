Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 will go on sale in India today. Both new Lenovo smartphones will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart. While the Lenovo K9 features a dual camera setup at the back and front, the Lenovo A5 has a single camera setup at the back and front. Both smartphones also run Android Oreo with the company's proprietary ZUI skin on top. Unlike many other budget smartphones, the Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 also have no-notch display panels with prominent bezels on the top and bottom edges. The smartphones also have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Lenovo launched both new models at a press event in New Delhi last Tuesday.

Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 price in India

Lenovo K9 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the lone 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. It comes in Black and Blue colour options. In contrast, the Lenovo A5 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model, while its 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,999. The smartphone comes in Black and Fine Gold colour options. Moreover, both new Lenovo phones will go on sale in the country through Flipkart. Customers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option on the online marketplace.

Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo K9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ZUI skin on top and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera setup comes with Colour Correction Temperature (CCT). For self-portraits, there is a dual camera setup at the front that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Both sensors come with an f/2.2 aperture lens. There is also a selfie light to enhance your selfie-portrait shots in a dark environment.

The Lenovo K9 has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery that supports 10W Quick Charge via a bundled power adapter. Besides, it measures 153.8x72.9x7.95mm and weighs 155 grams.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo A5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ZUI skin on top and has a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB of RAM options. The smartphone has a single rear camera setup that comes with a 13-megapixel sensor along with PDAF (phase-detection autofocus) and an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor along with an autofocus lens that has an f/2.2 aperture. There is a selfie light on the front and an LED flash at the back.

The Lenovo A5 has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio. There is an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W Quick Charge technology. Lastly, the smartphone measures 146.2x70.86x9.8mm and weighs 160 grams.

