Lenovo K9 and Lenovo A5, the company's latest smartphones in India, will go on sale in the country via Flipkart tonight. Both the smartphones feature displays without the notch and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. While the Lenovo K9 bears a dual camera setup on both sides, its other key feature includes two colour variants and a USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the highlight of the Lenovo A5 is its 4,000mAh battery. Notably, both the smartphones will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart at 12am IST (Midnight). Notably, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Diwali Sale starting tonight.

Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 price in India

The price of the Lenovo K9 is Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The Lenovo A5, on the other hand, costs Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. While the Lenovo K9 will be available in Black and Blue colour models; and the Lenovo A5 will be available with Black and Fine Gold colour options. As mentioned, the smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart during its Big Diwali Sale. This time, Flipkart has partnered with SBI Bank as an exclusive credit card partner, to offer instant discounts and other benefits. Apart from that, there are debit card EMIs, PhonePe cashbacks, and no-cost EMI options from other banks.

Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 specifications

The dual-SIM Lenovo K9 runs Android Oreo with ZUI on top. The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass protection. It comes with a 2.0GHz MediaTek MT6762 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Lenovo K9 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It also has a dual front camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Both the cameras come with a flash.

The Lenovo K9 is equipped with 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB storage). Connectivity options on the smartphone include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Sensors on board the Lenovo K9 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 153.8x72.9x7.95mm.

The Lenovo A5 is also a dual-SIM handset that runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based on ZUI 3.9. The smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM.

In terms of camera, the Lenovo A5 features a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus at the back. There is a monochrome flash as well. It is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Lenovo A5 comes with 16GB or 32GB of inbuilt storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the Lenovo A5. It packs a 4000mAh battery. The handset measures 146.2x70.86x9.8mm and weighs 160 grams.