Lenovo K8 Note Starts Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update

 
, 03 May 2018
Lenovo K8 Note Starts Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update

Highlights

  • Android Oreo brings new features like redesigned Settings app
  • Lenovo K8 Note users have started receiving the update via OTA
  • The update contains the February security patch as well

Lenovo has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its K8 Note users. The Oreo update brings new features like the Settings redesign, new notification panel, and much more. It will be rolled out to all K8 Note users via OTA, but you can also check it's availability manually in Settings. As of now, only the Lenovo K8 Note users are receiving the update, and there's no word when Lenovo K8 or the Lenovo K8 Plus users are going to receiving it.

The Lenovo K8 Note was launched in August last year and it ran on stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Interestingly, this was the first phone from Lenovo to adhere to its new philosophy of using stock Android to deliver faster updates and better performance. Keeping that in mind, it's strange the update took so long to rollout, especially since Android 8.1 Oreo has since been released. The Android Oreo update includes the February security patch as well, along with network and call improvements. For those unaware, Android 8.0 Oreo brings in a lot of new features like picture in picture mode, notification channel feature, notification badges, Android instant apps, faster boot times, notification dots, redesigned Settings, revamped Google Now, and much more. Users must ensure that their smartphone is sufficiently charged and that update is installed under a strong Wi-Fi connection.

On its forum, Lenovo warns that the upgrade uses up the battery, and that users should not panic if they suddenly experience temporary shortened battery life. "The upgrade itself uses a good deal of power, and it continues to use power over the following hours as all of your apps and systems update. This is perfectly normal and can lead to temporarily shortened battery life and higher temperatures. Our research shows that it can take up to a week or 10 days before battery life stabilizes after an OS upgrade. Please do not draw conclusions about your battery life soon after it upgrades," the company writes on its forums.

Last year, Lenovo ditched its Vibe UI and shifted to stock Android for its smartphones. The company then promised that Lenovo K8, Lenovo K8 Note, and Lenovo K8 Plus will receive Android Oreo before July this year. This timeline still seems to be too long considering manufacturers who offer stock Android often release updates much earlier.

Comments

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo K8 note, Android Oreo, Mobiles, Android
