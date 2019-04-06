Lenovo K6 Enjoy is the latest smartphone to come out of Lenovo's stables and has been quietly launched in China. The Lenovo K6 Enjoy flaunts a gradient design and has a waterdrop notch up that sits above a 6.22-inch display. The new Lenovo smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and packs a triple rear camera setup that is backed by AI features. The Lenovo K6 Enjoy comes in two colour options and an equal number of storage configurations with two colour options in tow.

Lenovo K6 Enjoy price

The Lenovo K6 Enjoy has been launched in two storage configurations – a base model with 64GB of internal storage and a higher-end version with 128GB of internal storage. The price of the Lenovo K6 Enjoy has been set at CNY 1,398 (around Rs. 14,000) for the base variant. The new Lenovo smartphone is currently up for sale from the official Lenovo online store in China, but there is no word on its availability in other markets such as India.

Lenovo K6 Enjoy specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo K6 Enjoy runs Android 9 Pie and flaunts a 3D composite gradient texture on the rear panel. The new smartphone carries the model number L38082 comes in Black and Mirage Blue colour options. The Lenovo K6 Enjoy packs a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The latest Lenovo offering is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM. In the imaging department, the Lenovo K6 Enjoy features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor that comes with features such as AI scene detection and portrait shots.

As mentioned above, the Lenovo K6 Enjoy comes in two storage variants with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage, although it can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone's connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lenovo K6 features a 3,300mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The dimensions of the new smartphone measure at 156.4x75x7.99 mm and it weighs 161 grams.