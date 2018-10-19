NDTV Gadgets360.com

Lenovo K5 Pro, K5s Smartphones and Watch S, Watch C Launched: Price, Specifications

, 19 October 2018
Lenovo K5 Pro, K5s Smartphones and Watch S, Watch C Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo K5 Pro (above) will go on sale in China from October 25

Highlights

  • Lenovo K5 Pro sports a large 4,050mAh battery, dual front cameras
  • Lenovo K5s sports similar specs to the recently launched K9
  • Lenovo Watch C comes with kid-friendly features, IPX7 certification

Alongside the Lenovo S5 Pro, the Chinese company on Thursday also launched the Lenovo K5 Pro, K5s smartphones as well as the Watch S and Watch C smartwatches. The Lenovo K5 Pro sports dual front and back cameras, a large 4,050mAh battery, and a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Lenovo K5s, on the other hand, sports similar specifications to the recently launched Lenovo K9 in India, except that the K5s sports 4GB RAM. Both the phones sport rear fingerprint sensors. The Watch S is another hybrid smartwatch from Lenovo; while the Watch C is a smartwatch for kids.

Lenovo K5 Pro, K5s price

Starting with the smartphones, the Lenovo K5 Pro is priced at CNY 998 (approximately Rs. 10,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version is priced at CNY 1,098 (approximately Rs. 11,600) and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at CNY 1,298 (approximately Rs. 13,700). It will be available in China from October 25 in Black and Gold colour options.

On the other hand, the Lenovo K5s is priced at CNY 798 (approximately Rs. 8,400), and will go on sale from October 23 in Black and Blue colour options. Lenovo has announced that it will be available at an introductory price of CNY 698 (approximately Rs. 7,400) for a limited time.

Lenovo K5 Pro specifications

Lenovo K5 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on ZUI, and supports dual-SIM slots. It features a 5.99-inch (1080x2160 pixels) full-HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 450nits brightness, and corning gorilla glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage options include 64GB and 128B, and expandable memory is supported via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

It sports a vertically stacked dual camera setup - with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5 megapixel sensor with LED flash support and f/2.0 aperture. The K5 Pro sports a dual camera setup in the front as well, with the same 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera sensor, and it also supports LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and, USB Type-C port. It packs a rear fingerprint sensor, a 4,050mAh battery with fast charging. Dimensions are at 155.98x74.98x7.98mm, and the K5 Pro weighs 165 grams.

Lenovo K5s specifications

Coming to the Lenovo K5s specifications, it runs on Android Oreo based on ZUI tweaks, and supports dual-SIM slots (hybrid). It features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass protection. It is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB storage).

lenovok5s1 main Lenovo K5s

Lenovo K5s

Optics on the Lenovo K5s include a dual camera setup at the rear - one 13-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor, and a dual front camera setup - one 13-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. Both the front and back cameras are backed by a flash. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The Lenovo K5s packs a 3,000mAh battery, supports a rear fingerprint sensor, dimensions are at 153.8x72.9x7.95mm, and the smartphone weighs 155 grams.

Lenovo Watch S, Watch C price, specifications

The Lenovo Watch S is a classic hybrid smartwatch that comes with Sapphire display for more durability. It comes with the regular sensors to track walking, sleep, running, biking, hiking, and more. The Watch S 5ATM certified for water resistance, which means you can wear it while swimming as well. The Lenovo Watch S comes with Black and Red leather strap optionsThe device can be used with a leather strap that comes in black and red colour variants. It is priced at CNY 238 (roughly Rs.2,500) and will go on sale from October 30 in China.

lenovowatchs main Lenovo

Lenovo Watch S

The Lenovo Watch C is a smartwatch positioned for kids with a 1.3-inch AMOLED square-shaped display with Gorilla Glass protection. There is also a hidden camera above the display that parents can activate remotely to keep a track of their kids. It supports GPS, Wi-Fi, supports compass as well. The paired app allows parents to set location for school/home, and even notifies them whenever the kid arrives in any of these locations. There's an SOS button for emergencies, a speaker and microphone for calls, and is IPX7 certfied. It is 128mm thick and weighs 42 grams, and comes in two colours - blue and pink. The Watch C is priced at CNY 399 (rougly Rs. 4,200), and the smartwatch will go on sale from October 22.

lenovowatchc main Lenovo Watch C

Lenovo Watch C

Comments

Lenovo K5 Pro

Lenovo K5 Pro

Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4050mAh
Lenovo K5s

Lenovo K5s

Display5.70-inch
Processor2GHz
Front Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
