Lenovo K13 Note With Snapdragon 460 SoC, Quad-Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo K13 Note has a 5,000mAh battery that the company says can last for over two days.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 June 2021 11:04 IST
Lenovo K13 Note comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Lenovo K13 Note has a notch for the selfie camera
  • The phone comes with expandable storage
  • Lenovo K13 Note features a 6.5-inch display

Lenovo K13 Note has launched in Russia as a budget friendly offering from the company. The phone appears to be a rebranded Moto G10, which was launched in the European market in February. Lenovo K13 Note is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. At the front, it has a notch for the selfie camera and thick bezels on all sides, especially the chin. It is offered in two colour options and a single configuration.

Lenovo K13 Note price

Lenovo K13 Note costs RUB 12,490 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is offered in Aurora Grey and Pearl Sakura colour options. The phone is on sale in the Russian market and as of now, there is no information on international availability.

Lenovo K13 Note specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo K13 Note runs Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB on onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, there is a quad camera setup on the back of the Lenovo K13 Note that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone carries an 8-megapixels selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, 4G, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There also appears to be a fingerprint scanner at the back. The Lenovo K13 Note is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and Lenovo says it can last over two days on a single charge. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 165.22x75.73x9.19mm and weighs 200 grams.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
