Lenovo K12 With Dual Rear Cameras, Lenovo K12 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo K12 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery while Lenovo K12 Pro comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 December 2020 11:05 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Lenovo K12 and Lenovo K12 Pro are offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Lenovo K12 is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,000)
  • Lenovo K12 Pro is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300)
  • Lenovo K12 Pro has a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display

Lenovo K12 and Lenovo K12 Pro have been launched in China as rebranded versions of Moto E7 Plus and Moto G9 Power, respectively. Both Lenovo K12 and the Lenovo K12 Pro are powered by octa-core processors and come in single RAM and storage configurations. Both phones are offered in two colour options each. While the Indian variant of Moto G9 Power comes with 128GB of storage, Lenovo K12 Pro is limited to 64GB.

Lenovo K12, Lenovo K12 Pro: Price

Lenovo K12 is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Gradient Blue and Gradient Grey colour options. The launch price for the phone is CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,900). Lenovo K12 Pro is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant and is available in purple and grey colour options. The phone is offered at a launch price of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,100). Both phones are currently up for pre-sale in China and will go on sale starting December 12.

It is unclear if and when the new Lenovo phones will come to India. Moto E7 Plus is priced at Rs. 9,499 in India for the same configuration as the Lenovo K12 and Moto G9 Power is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage configuration.

Lenovo K12 specifications

Lenovo K12 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Lenovo K12 offers a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.79 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Lenovo K12 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Lenovo K12 packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone measures 165.21x75.73x9.18mm and weighs 200 grams.

Lenovo K12 Pro specifications

Lenovo K12 Pro runs on Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup on the phone that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. At the front, Lenovo K12 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Lenovo K12 Pro comes with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lenovo K12 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery. The phone measures 172.14x76.79x9.66mm and weighs 221 grams.

