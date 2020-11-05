Technology News
Lenovo K12 Note With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo K12 Note supports 20W fast charging and comes with a USB Type-C port.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 November 2020 17:50 IST
Lenovo K12 Note With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo K12 Note has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Lenovo K12 Note has been launched only in Saudi Arabia
  • The phone is priced at SAR 599 (roughly Rs. 11,900)
  • Lenovo K12 Note comes in two colour options

Lenovo K12 Note has been launched in Saudi Arabia as a budget-friendly smartphone. It comes with a notch for the selfie camera in the display, and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is offered in two colour options, and only a single RAM and storage configuration. The Lenovo K12 Note is powered by an octa-core processor and has relatively thick bezels all around. All the buttons are placed on the right side of the phone and there is a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Lenovo K12 Note price

The Lenovo K12 Note is priced at SAR 599 (roughly Rs. 11,900) for the lone 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone is offered in two colour options: Forest Green and Sapphire Blue. It is currently on sale in Saudi Arabia through Axiom Telecom website.

Lenovo K12 Note specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo K12 Note runs Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC and Adreno 610GPU.

For photos and videos, the Lenovo K12 Note comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with a f/2.4 lens. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor that has an f/2.2 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Lenovo K12 Note comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a mciroSD card. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lenovo has equipped the phone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. It measures 165.21x75.73x9.18mm and weighs 200 grams.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

