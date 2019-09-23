Lenovo K10 Plus has been launched in India. The new smartphone by the Chinese company comes in the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Similar to other Lenovo phones, the K10 Plus packs ZUI, based on Android Pie. The smartphone houses triple rear cameras and sports a waterdrop-style display notch. The Lenovo K10 Plus also includes artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera features and supports quick charging. Flipkart is set to sell the K10 Plus in the country.

Lenovo K10 Plus price in India

The Lenovo K10 Plus price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The phone will be offered in Black as well as Sprite colour options. To recall, Flipkart teased the Lenovo K10 Plus last week. The smartphone will go on sale through the online marketplace at 12 noon on September 30 as a part of the e-retailer's the Big Billion Days sale.

Lenovo K10 Plus specifications, features

The dual-SIM Lenovo K10 Plus runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Lenovo K10 Plus features a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a five-piece f/2.0 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. The smartphone also includes a 16-megapixel AI-backed selfie camera that is touted to recognise up to eight different scenes and enhance selfies using a beauty algorithm.

The Lenovo K10 Plus has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. There are also sensors, namely accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

Lenovo has provided a 4,050mAh battery on the K10 Plus that supports 10W quick charging. Besides, the phone measures 158.26x75.77x8.3mm and weighs 172 grams.

