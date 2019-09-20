Lenovo K10 Plus has now been spotted on Flipkart, and the landing page suggests that the phone will launch on September 22. Key specifications of the phone have also been teased on the Flipkart page. It suggests that the phone will sport a waterdrop-notch, a Snapdragon 632 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup at the back. The Lenovo K10 Plus is listed to pack a 4,050mAh battery that is touted to last up to 39 hours of calling as well.

The Flipkart landing page confirms that the Lenovo K10 Plus will be launched in India on September 22. The phone will be launched at 12pm (noon) IST, and will be available on the e-commerce site. Key specifications of the phone and its colour options are also teased on Flipkart. The listing says that the Lenovo K10 Plus will sport a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch.

The phone is listed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB. Triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. There's a secondary 8-megapixel 120 degree wide-angle sensor, and a tertiary 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Lenovo K10 Plus houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

As mentioned, it is listed to pack a 4,050mAh battery that claims to last up to 398 hours of standby time, 130 hours of music playback, 39 hours of calling, 15 hours of video playback, and 9 hours of continuous gaming. The phone is seen to support a 3.5mm audio jack, and comes in two colour options – Black and Blue.

All the other details regarding pricing and other key specifications should be announced on launch day.

