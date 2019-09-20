Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lenovo K10 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,050mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 22, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals

Lenovo K10 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,050mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 22, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals

Lenovo K10 Plus is listed to sport a 6.22-inch display, Snapdragon 632 SoC, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 14:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo K10 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,050mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 22, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Lenovo K10 Plus to launch in India this Sunday

Highlights
  • Lenovo K10 Plus packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option
  • It is seen to sport two colour options – Black and Blue
  • The phone is seen to support a 3.5mm audio jack

Lenovo K10 Plus has now been spotted on Flipkart, and the landing page suggests that the phone will launch on September 22. Key specifications of the phone have also been teased on the Flipkart page. It suggests that the phone will sport a waterdrop-notch, a Snapdragon 632 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup at the back. The Lenovo K10 Plus is listed to pack a 4,050mAh battery that is touted to last up to 39 hours of calling as well.

The Flipkart landing page confirms that the Lenovo K10 Plus will be launched in India on September 22. The phone will be launched at 12pm (noon) IST, and will be available on the e-commerce site. Key specifications of the phone and its colour options are also teased on Flipkart. The listing says that the Lenovo K10 Plus will sport a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch.

The phone is listed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. Internal storage is listed to be at 64GB. Triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. There's a secondary 8-megapixel 120 degree wide-angle sensor, and a tertiary 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Lenovo K10 Plus houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

As mentioned, it is listed to pack a 4,050mAh battery that claims to last up to 398 hours of standby time, 130 hours of music playback, 39 hours of calling, 15 hours of video playback, and 9 hours of continuous gaming. The phone is seen to support a 3.5mm audio jack, and comes in two colour options – Black and Blue.

All the other details regarding pricing and other key specifications should be announced on launch day.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo K10 Plus, Lenovo K10 Plus Price, Lenovo K10 Plus Specifications, Lenovo K10 Plus Launch, Lenovo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Redmi 8A Display Teased on Flipkart, Mi.com Gets Event Page Ahead of September 25 Launch
Bill Gates Docu-Series, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, Now Streaming on Netflix in India
Lenovo K10 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,050mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 22, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
  3. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  4. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  5. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  6. Huawei Mate 30 Series Launched Without Google Apps as US Sanctions Bite
  7. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  8. 30 Hidden Features of iOS 13 That You Should Definitely Check Out
  9. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  10. Vivo V17 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch, Key Specs Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search to Add Support for 3 New Indian Languages by End of This Year, Updated Mobile Search UI Also Coming
  2. Realme X2 to Debut With Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech Confirmed Too
  3. OnePlus 7T to Come With Warp Charge 30T With 23 Percent Faster Charging Speeds, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  4. Bill Gates Docu-Series, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  5. Lenovo K10 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,050mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 22, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
  6. Redmi 8A Display Teased on Flipkart, Mi.com Gets Event Page Ahead of September 25 Launch
  7. Facebook Employee Dies After Jumping From Headquarters Building in 'Apparent Suicide'
  8. Huawei Watch GT 2 With 14-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Tracking Launched: Price Specifications
  9. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Price, Specifications
  10. Government Tells Tech Firms to Protect User Privacy, Prevent Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.