Lenovo is all set to unveil its new Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note smartphones in India later this week. We already know everything about the Lenovo Z6 Pro as the phone has been launched in the company's home market, however the details about the K10 Note and A6 Note phones were a mystery until now. Thanks to Flipkart's teasers for the two phones, we finally have the key specifications of Lenovo A6 Note and K10 Note.

According to the Lenovo K10 Note Flipkart teaser page, the upcoming Lenovo smartphone will feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and pack a 4,050mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Additionally, the K10 Note will come with a triple rear camera setup. The setup will house a 16-megapixel primary shooter as well as an 8-megapixel secondary camera. There will be a third 5-megapixel shooter on board as well. The smartphone will support 2x optical zoom as well.

Among other specifications, Lenovo K10 Note will include a 16-megapixel selfie camera, Dolby Audio, rear fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone will be offered in Knight Black and Stardust Blue colours.

Lenovo A6 Note will have a 5-megapixel selfie shooter

The Lenovo A6 Note listing has revealed the presence of a 6.09-inch HD+ screen with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. There will be a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Among other specifications, the Lenovo A6 Note will come with a rear fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock support, dual-SIM support, and a dedicated microSD card slot. On the imaging front, there are going to be two camera on the back - 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel – and a single 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The A6 Note will be offered in two colours – Black and Blue.

The pricing and exact availability details remain a mystery for now, however with the official launch event just days away, we won't have to wait for long.

